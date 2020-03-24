Spring questions remain unanswered for Hawkeyes

Wednesday was the day Iowa football players hoped to begin answering some questions.

Spring practices were originally scheduled to begin that morning at the Hawkeye football complex, the first of 15 sessions and the start of the next phase of work leading toward the 2020 season.

Focused on strength and conditioning since January, spring practices at Iowa have traditionally provided young players with opportunities and have given coaches a chance to experiment.

Spring experimentation took on even more importance when a short turnaround prior to last season’s Holiday Bowl game limited developmental time that is usually part of bowl preparations for the Hawkeyes.

Understandably, all of that is now on hold following the Big Ten-mandated suspension of all team-oriented activities because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Hawkeyes, the situation delays solutions in a handful of areas that were to be among the focus of attention during spring work this year.

Iowa returns 13 starters from the lineup it put on the field when it completed a 10-3 season with a 49-24 victory over USC in the Holiday Bowl, eight on offense and five on defense.