Spring schedule unveiled for St. Ambrose football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If things go as planned, St. Ambrose will bookend its football season with games against Roosevelt University.

The Fighting Bees football schedule was released Thursday, with St. Ambrose scheduled to play a road game against Roosevelt University on Feb. 6.

The fall schedule was moved to the spring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in a decision made by the Mid-States Football Association, of which St. Ambrose is a member.

The NAIA followed suit and announced the national championship would be moved to the spring last month.

There will not be crossover games this year between the Midwest and Mideast Leagues in the MSFA, meaning the Bees will see some foes twice to flesh out the schedule. Only one meeting will count towards conference standings.

St. Ambrose will play its first home game at Brady Street Stadium on Feb. 13 against Saint Xavier University, the first of three straight home games for the Bees.

They play St. Francis (Ill.) on Feb. 20, then host Olivet Nazarene on March 6 following a bye week.

The Bees are then scheduled to play at Trinity International on March 13, then return home to face Missouri Baptist on March 20.