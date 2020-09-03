Spring schedule unveiled for St. Ambrose football

If things go as planned, St. Ambrose will bookend its football season with games against Roosevelt University.
The Fighting Bees football schedule was released Thursday, with St. Ambrose scheduled to play a road game against Roosevelt University on Feb. 6.
The fall schedule was moved to the spring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in a decision made by the Mid-States Football Association, of which St. Ambrose is a member.
The NAIA followed suit and announced the national championship would be moved to the spring last month.
There will not be crossover games this year between the Midwest and Mideast Leagues in the MSFA, meaning the Bees will see some foes twice to flesh out the schedule. Only one meeting will count towards conference standings.
St. Ambrose will play its first home game at Brady Street Stadium on Feb. 13 against Saint Xavier University, the first of three straight home games for the Bees.
They play St. Francis (Ill.) on Feb. 20, then host Olivet Nazarene on March 6 following a bye week.
The Bees are then scheduled to play at Trinity International on March 13, then return home to face Missouri Baptist on March 20.
St. Ambrose has a rematch at Saint Xavier on March 27, then plays at St. Francis (Ill.) on April 3, before closing out the season at home against Roosevelt on April 10.
The Bees went 4-5 last year, 4-2 in conference to finish tied for second.
