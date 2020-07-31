St. Ambrose football conference slate moved to spring

St. Ambrose football received a bit more clarity Friday.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics council of presidents voted to postpone the football national championship to spring 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus.
The decision comes three days after the NAIA's COP voted to postpone championships in all other fall sports until spring.
The decision still allows NAIA conferences to compete in the fall and winter, at their discretion.
The Mid-States Football Association, in which St. Ambrose is a member, also announced Friday it was moving its conference schedule to the spring.
"The uncertainty of the situation, I think we're doing the right thing," St. Ambrose football coach Mike Magistrelli said. "I think we're making decisions with the well-being of players and staff in the forefront and I think we're making the most of a difficult situation."
The Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that all fall conference competitions with the exception of men's and women's cross country would be pushed to the spring, but non-conference events could still be played this fall at each school's discretion.
Whether or not St. Ambrose can pursue non-conference games this fall remains to be seen, pending a decision by the president's cabinet.
"Hopefully we can get it figured out soon because if we're going to play anything in the fall, we've got to get some schedules out there," St. Ambrose athletics director Mike Holmes said. "The cabinet has a lot of things going on, trying to get kids back. They know we want to know and they'll tell me when they have a decision."
As far as football is concerned, crossover games between the Mideast League and the Midwest League have been wiped from the schedule, removing three games previously scheduled for St. Ambrose against Marian, Siena Heights and Saint Francis (Ind.).
That leaves St. Ambrose with six conference games, although dates won't be determined until the NAIA announces a date for the playoffs, allowing teams to backfill a schedule from there.
Magistrelli said the NAIA also lifted the nine-game season restriction it imposed in June, allowing teams to now play up to 11 games, split between the fall and spring seasons, the fall season beginning on Sept. 12.
That means there's potentially an option to add non-conference games this fall, but Magistrelli recognizes there are challenges facing the Bees.
The Heart of America Conference, which features five teams in Iowa, and the Great Plains Athletic Conference, which has four Iowa teams, are both planning to play their conference schedules in the fall, leading to potential scheduling conflicts.
Saint Xavier and Saint Francis (Ind.) have already decided to not play any sports this fall, limiting options within the MSFA.
"We're trying to leave as many options open as possible to see what best suits our situation. The challenge with scheduling, if we're allowed to schedule games in the fall, would be finding teams regionally that are in a similar situation to play," Magistrelli said. "The (MSFA East) is in discussions about playing additional games in the fall, but to play each other. We don't quite have that luxury on the west side with the number of Chicago schools that are not able to play.
"Playing a crossover game against someone in the east is a possibility but how likely it is, only time will tell."
Magistrelli said that — assuming St. Ambrose allows for non-conference competition this fall — even if the Bees can't schedule a game this fall, he still plans to hold practices, similar to what the team would do in the spring. The NAIA has not yet announced any restrictions on practices this fall.
"I do anticipate we'll be able to practice this fall," Magistrelli said. "I would envision it being for a longer period of time than a normal spring practice."
Magistrelli would still prefer playing a few games this fall if possible.
"It would add some excitement to the fall. As much fun as it is to get out and practice like it is in the spring, the one thing you miss in the normal spring practices is the opportunity to line up against somebody else and see how you measure up," he said. "That would be the benefit of being able to play a couple, three games in the fall. That's why we want to keep that door potentially open until we're able to exhaust possibilities of being able to do that."
While practices currently can't begin in any sport until Aug. 15, Holmes said St. Ambrose is still planning to bring students in ahead of time, with the fall semester scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
"We're going to have our coaches and their recruits and returners get together before the first day of classes," Holmes said. "They can't run practice but they can do some team meetings, conditioning and stuff, just to get kids in this uncertain time, acquainted with their coaches and their teammates; ease in and acclimate a little bit."
