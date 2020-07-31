St. Ambrose football conference slate moved to spring

Saint Xavier and Saint Francis (Ind.) have already decided to not play any sports this fall, limiting options within the MSFA.

"We're trying to leave as many options open as possible to see what best suits our situation. The challenge with scheduling, if we're allowed to schedule games in the fall, would be finding teams regionally that are in a similar situation to play," Magistrelli said. "The (MSFA East) is in discussions about playing additional games in the fall, but to play each other. We don't quite have that luxury on the west side with the number of Chicago schools that are not able to play.

"Playing a crossover game against someone in the east is a possibility but how likely it is, only time will tell."

Magistrelli said that — assuming St. Ambrose allows for non-conference competition this fall — even if the Bees can't schedule a game this fall, he still plans to hold practices, similar to what the team would do in the spring. The NAIA has not yet announced any restrictions on practices this fall.

"I do anticipate we'll be able to practice this fall," Magistrelli said. "I would envision it being for a longer period of time than a normal spring practice."

Magistrelli would still prefer playing a few games this fall if possible.