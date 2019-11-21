St. Ambrose's Jackson named player of the year

Jeremiah Jackson Sr. had a nose for the football this season.

After a standout senior year, Jackson was named the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League defensive player of the year, headlining the all-conference teams released Thursday.

Jackson, a safety from Pensacola, Florida, recorded 83 tackles this season, 41 more than anyone else on the Fighting Bees. He also recorded five interceptions — tied for the conference lead — and forced three fumbles, recovering one.

Jackson is the first defensive winner of the award in program history and the first Bee named as a player of the year since quarterback Eric Williamson won two straight offensive awards in 2012 and '13. It's the ninth time a Fighting Bee has been named as a player of the year.

Jackson was one of three Bees named to the conference's first team after the team finished 4-5, 4-2 in conference, tied for second.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior defensive lineman Sam Kabureck earned first team honors for the second straight year. The O'Fallon, Illinois, native recorded 28 total tackles, including 13 solo. He also had 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.