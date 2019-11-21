St. Ambrose's Jackson named player of the year

Jeremiah Jackson Sr. had a nose for the football this season.
After a standout senior year, Jackson was named the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League defensive player of the year, headlining the all-conference teams released Thursday.
Jackson, a safety from Pensacola, Florida, recorded 83 tackles this season, 41 more than anyone else on the Fighting Bees. He also recorded five interceptions — tied for the conference lead — and forced three fumbles, recovering one.
Jackson is the first defensive winner of the award in program history and the first Bee named as a player of the year since quarterback Eric Williamson won two straight offensive awards in 2012 and '13. It's the ninth time a Fighting Bee has been named as a player of the year.
Jackson was one of three Bees named to the conference's first team after the team finished 4-5, 4-2 in conference, tied for second.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior defensive lineman Sam Kabureck earned first team honors for the second straight year. The O'Fallon, Illinois, native recorded 28 total tackles, including 13 solo. He also had 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Senior linebacker Dillon Valdez also received first team honors after recording 34 tackles. The Wheaton, Illinois, native had 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, helping lead a St. Ambrose defense that led the conference in points against, run defense and total defense.
Senior defensive end Ryan Zitkus, junior defensive end Bernard Buhake, junior cornerback Griffin Zajac, senior offensive lineman Zach Gadbury and senior wide receiver Vince Vignali were named to the second team.
Gadbury garnered all-conference accolades in all four seasons with the Bees.
Junior linebacker Jaxson Nelson, sophomore linebacker Ethan Miebach and junior running back Brandon Baalman earned honorable mention honors.
Saint Xavier senior quarterback Alex Martinez was named the league's offensive player of the year. He finished the regular season with 3,220 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, helping lead the Cougars to a conference title and playoff spot.
Saint Xavier head coach Mike Feminis was named the league's coach of the year for the seventh time in his career while Cougars offensive coordinator Mark Yanule was named the assistant coach of the year.