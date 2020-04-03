St. Ambrose working to improve without spring; Zitkus to return

St. Ambrose got a bit of good news two weeks ago.
Ryan Zitkus, who led the Fighting Bees with 5½ sacks last season, announced on Twitter he would use his final year of eligibility and go to graduate school, joining St. Ambrose for one more season.
"After taking some time to think and talk with my family, I have decided that along with going to graduate school for my doctorate in occupational therapy at St. Ambrose University, I will also play one last season of football with the @FightingBeesFB team! #UnfinishedBusiness," the defensive end tweeted out on March 21.
His return, along with a full season of Bernard Buhake, who recorded 4½ sacks in just six games, should help St. Ambrose build on a season in which its defense finish atop the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League in scoring defense, total defense, rush defense, turnovers forced and sacks.
"He's not only an outstanding player but a great leader in our program and very well respected by his peers," head coach Mike Magistrelli said. "To get the news he's going to play that final season while taking grad classes and working on that master's degree is like getting any other recruit at this point.
"You think about that combination with Bernard and the rest of the defensive line, and the defense in general, it has us very excited."
Other than that, the Bees are trying to adjust in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the team's spring practices that were scheduled to begin last Saturday.
Originally scheduled for March 25, the start of spring practice was moved to March 30 after St. Ambrose had announced a suspension of face-to-face classes and practices until March 29.
Only three days later, on March 16, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics cancelled the entire spring season, including all spring football practices.
"Initially they cancelled the spring seasons, and you start fielding some questions, like we're not a spring sport, do we still get a spring practice?" Magistrelli said. "Obviously, they stepped in and said no, we're cancelling spring practices as well. Something that needed to be done but obviously disappointing news for everybody involved. ... It's a fun time of year for our players to go through a fall but then have an offseason of strength and speed developments and have an opportunity to come out in spring practice and show their improvements."
Though the Bees were coming off a 4-5 season, Magistrelli felt the team had made big gains over the winter workouts. Now, the focus turns toward making sure those improvements can continue so the team is ready for the fall season, assuming the pandemic is overcome by then.
The coaching staff has sent out workout plans to the players, both body weight driven and equipment driven if a player has access.
"At least it gives them some options, some alternatives," Magistrelli said. "It's certainly a challenging hurdle, and everyone is trying to make sure the guys are prepared for fall and don't lose all the hard work they've put in up to this point."
Magistrelli doesn't think there will be any additions made to a fall camp schedule to try and make up for lost spring practice, which makes the summer workouts important so players aren't in danger of injury when fall camp starts up.
During this time, the coaching staff is also looking at options to help players keep up to speed with playbooks and system installations, including holding position meetings over video conferencing throughout the summer.
"We're reaching out to our players to make sure they're doing the things they're supposed to be doing, not only with academics and their workouts but also in terms of being safe and quarantined and smart, too," Magistrelli said. "Trying to get some normalcy and some production out of this time of the year."
While several positions need to be evaluated, perhaps none is bigger than at quarterback. The Bees had two starting quarterbacks to start last season, but junior Dino Borrelli and sophomore John Benckendorf both were injured during the season, and freshman Declan McDonald started the final four games.
Spring ball was intended to help the Bees sort out the logjam, but now St. Ambrose will have to evaluate the position during fall camp.
"A few months ago, as we were starting to prepare for spring practice, you look at that as a critical part of spring practice, the position battle there at quarterback," Magistrelli said. "Obviously, you take the spring practice away, there's different ways to look at it. The positive side is that at least we go into fall camp with three guys we know can play and can do it at a high level. ... Everybody's got their challenges and their unique things they have to deal with, and for us it's the quarterback."
Though the entire situation is unorthodox, Magistrelli understands the need to keep everything in perspective while the world is going through unprecedented times.
"We're talking about missing spring practice right now when there's spring sports missing entire seasons," Magistrelli said. "We're talking about missing spring practice when people are losing loved ones so it just puts things in perspective. We'll get through this as a football program, as a country, and as a world, we'll get through it ... and like with everything in life, we'll be better as a result when it's all said and done."
