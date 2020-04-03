St. Ambrose working to improve without spring; Zitkus to return

The coaching staff has sent out workout plans to the players, both body weight driven and equipment driven if a player has access.

"At least it gives them some options, some alternatives," Magistrelli said. "It's certainly a challenging hurdle, and everyone is trying to make sure the guys are prepared for fall and don't lose all the hard work they've put in up to this point."

Magistrelli doesn't think there will be any additions made to a fall camp schedule to try and make up for lost spring practice, which makes the summer workouts important so players aren't in danger of injury when fall camp starts up.

During this time, the coaching staff is also looking at options to help players keep up to speed with playbooks and system installations, including holding position meetings over video conferencing throughout the summer.

"We're reaching out to our players to make sure they're doing the things they're supposed to be doing, not only with academics and their workouts but also in terms of being safe and quarantined and smart, too," Magistrelli said. "Trying to get some normalcy and some production out of this time of the year."