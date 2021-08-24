Stability is objective of alliance Big Ten joins

A desire to create stability within a rapidly-changing environment in intercollegiate athletics guided leaders of the Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 to create a game-changing alliance.
Commissioners of the three conferences announced Tuesday plans that bring 41 institutions in the three leagues together with a goal of creating a collaborative approach involving everything from scheduling football and basketball games to creating leadership on a multitude of challenges facing college athletics.
The alliance has the unanimous support of university presidents and chancellors and athletic directors at all 41 institutions in the three conferences.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a video conference announcing the verbal agreement that the group’s objective is to provide a structure that will guide intercollegiate athletics for the next generation of student-athletes.
“What we have now is a plan, and what we do now is roll up our sleeves and figure out how does this come together,’’ Warren said. “There is a willingness to make this work.’’
The formation of the alliance comes at a time when the Southeastern Conference has announced plans to grow from 14 to 16 schools with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas from Big 12.
“This is not a reaction to that. I think what that did was allow all of us in college athletics to take a step back and a step forward in thinking about what future years will look like,’’ Warren said.
Jim Phillips, the commissioner of the ACC and former Northwestern director of athletics, said initial talks began about a month ago and ultimately led to a shared conclusion.
“We’re better together than we are separate,’’ Phillips said.
Under the plan the conferences will remain competitors, but will work together to create expanded competitive opportunities that will stretch from coast to coast.
That will be a byproduct of a scheduling component within the alliance that will impact nearly every sport offered on every campus.
“All of us favor the exciting games and match-ups that can be created on future schedules,’’ Warren said. “We’re looking forward to the match-ups that can happen between three like-minded conferences, not only in football, but in women’s and men’s basketball and in the Olympic sports.’’
There is no set-in-stone start date for the scheduling component of the alliance to begin.
The group’s objective is for newly-created match-ups to begin as soon as practical while retaining all current contractual obligations.
A group of 11 athletics directors will work to iron out scheduling details, which could mean a staggered start to alliance-driven games from one league to another or even from one institution to another.
The football-scheduling alliance will feature new match-ups between schools across the three conferences while maintaining historic rivalries.
In men’s and women’s basketball, the three conferences will add early- and mid-season games in addition to the annual events already in place such as the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
The three conferences will also work to create opportunities for Olympic sports programs in the three leagues to compete more frequently against each other.
Big Ten and Pac-12 teams currently play nine football conference games, a number that could be altered to eight in order to accommodate games between the three leagues.
In surveying the future landscape, administrators from the three conferences found that between 2022 and 2035 there are already 68 football games scheduled between the three conferences, a number that grows to 103 when independent Notre Dame is included in the count.
George Kliavkoff, commissioner of the Pac-12, said that while creating attractive match-ups for television partners was not the driving force behind the alliance it may be a byproduct of it.
“Our objective was to protect the college model as it exists and to protect and create opportunities for the student-athletes,’’ Kliavkoff said.
Beyond the competitive arena, the group envisions cooperative endeavors on issues such as student-athlete mental and physical health, safety, wellness and support, social justice, gender equity, academic experiences and diversity, equity and inclusion.
Work on the future structure of the NCAA and federal legislative efforts are also among collaborative opportunities cited by the commissioners.
Leaders of all three conferences indicated that their hope is that Big 12, impacted directly by the loss of members Oklahoma and Texas, continues to exist.
“There are a lot of issues on the table right now and Bob (Bowlsby, commissioner of the Big 12) is someone we all have a lot of respect for,’’ Warren said. “Hopefully, this can bring some much-needed stability to college athletics.’’
Phillips added, “We want and need the Big 12 to do well, for the good of college athletics and power-five athletics.’’