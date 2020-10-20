Stand or kneel, Hawkeyes remain in it together

Tyrone Tracy plans to express his beliefs when the national anthem is played prior to the Iowa football opener Saturday at Purdue, but the sophomore receiver also plans to show unity with his teammates.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has given players the option to stand or kneel when the anthem is played and Tracy said he is among Hawkeyes who will kneel, but said Iowa players found no-one-size-fits-all consensus beyond being there for each other.

“I’m not certain what everyone is going to choose. Everyone has the free ability to choose one of the options, either you will kneel or stand,” Tracy said Tuesday during a video conference.

“I’m almost positive that everyone is not going to do the exact same thing, but at the same time we are still a team and we’re still going to go out there and look unified as we choose what to do.’’

Tracy said it is likely that Hawkeye players will maintain a unified front by either holding hands as they have done in the past or placing one hand on the shoulder of a teammate who is kneeling as The Star-Spangled Banner is played prior to the 2:30 p.m. game at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Ferentz said during his first weekly news conference of a delayed season that he was pleased with how the Iowa Leadership Group dealt with the matter.