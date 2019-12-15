Stanley, Epenesa share Hawkeye MVP honors

Quarterback Nate Stanley and defensive end A.J. Epenesa, two of the most consistent performers on the Iowa football team, were named Sunday as recipients of the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for the 2019 season.

The honor was one of many presented at the Hawkeyes’ annual football awards banquet, which included longtime Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan being presented the Distinguished Service Award.

Morgan, who retired last spring, was a member of the Hawkeyes’ staff for 19 seasons, coaching tight ends as well as the offensive and defensive lines.

Stanley has started all 38 games Iowa has played over the last three seasons and the senior has guided the Hawkeyes to a 26-12 record heading into the team’s Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl match-up against USC.

He ranks second on Iowa’s career list with 66 touchdown passes and 1,128 passes attempts and is third in program history with 8,089 passing yards, 7,994 total yards of offense and 655 completions.

Epenesa completed his first season as a starter by earning first-team all-Big Ten recognition for the second straight season.