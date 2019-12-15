Stanley, Epenesa share Hawkeye MVP honors

Quarterback Nate Stanley and defensive end A.J. Epenesa, two of the most consistent performers on the Iowa football team, were named Sunday as recipients of the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for the 2019 season.
The honor was one of many presented at the Hawkeyes’ annual football awards banquet, which included longtime Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan being presented the Distinguished Service Award.
Morgan, who retired last spring, was a member of the Hawkeyes’ staff for 19 seasons, coaching tight ends as well as the offensive and defensive lines.
Stanley has started all 38 games Iowa has played over the last three seasons and the senior has guided the Hawkeyes to a 26-12 record heading into the team’s Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl match-up against USC.
He ranks second on Iowa’s career list with 66 touchdown passes and 1,128 passes attempts and is third in program history with 8,089 passing yards, 7,994 total yards of offense and 655 completions.
Epenesa completed his first season as a starter by earning first-team all-Big Ten recognition for the second straight season.
The junior leads the Hawkeyes with 13 tackles for a loss and nine sacks and has recorded 47 tackles for Iowa during its 9-3 start. Named a second-team all-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Epenesa is one of five finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.
Stanley joined senior fullback Brady Ross, senior linebacker Kristian Welch and junior defensive back Geno Stone in being selected as permanent captains for the 2019 season.
It marked the third straight season Stanley has been named a season captain and the Menomonie, Wisconsin, native joins Josey Jewell as the only three-time captains in the 130-year history of the Hawkeye program.
Five Hawkeyes – Stanley, Stone, Welch, defensive back Devonte Young and kicker Keith Duncan – were presented the Hayden Fry Award which is presented to team members who show exemplary leadership and dedication throughout the year.
Young and Duncan also shared the Reggie Roby Special Teams Award. Young was recognized for his overall contributions on special teams and Duncan was honored as Iowa’s most outstanding specialist after establishing a new Big Ten record with 29 field goals this season.
Junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, named earlier as the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year, was presented the Iron Hawk Award.
Ross, defensive back John Milani, long snapper Jackson Subbert and senior tight end shared the Brett Greenwood Award, named after the Pleasant Valley alum, recognizing the contributions of players who arrived at Iowa as walk-ons but earned scholarships with their performance on and off the field.
One former Hawkeye who met that criteria but played on Kirk Ferentz-coached Iowa teams prior to when the award was established in 2011, is also presented the Brett Greenwood Award. This year’s recipient was Dan Olszta, a long snapper from 2005-07.
Two juniors, defensive tackle Austin Schulte and wide receiver Max Cooper, shared Comeback Player of the Year honors after returning from significant injuries and five Hawkeyes, wide receivers Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cooper and defensive backs Jack Koerner, Dane Belton and Henry Marchese, were presented Next Man In Awards for their work in replacing injured Hawkeyes.
Quarterback Ryan Schmidt received the Forest Evashevski Scholastic Achievement Award presented to a senior with the highest scholastic record.
Team Leader Awards, recognizing players for weekly scout team contributions, were presented to Young and redshirt freshman lineman Matt Fagan on offense, Marchese and junior linebacker Nick Anderson on defense and redshirt freshmen Dallas Craddieth and Samson Evans on special teams.
Landan Paulsen, Levi Paulsen, Cedrick Lattimore, Michael Ojemudia, Colten Rastetter, Michael Sleep-Dalton, Ross and Welch were Coaches Appreciation Award recipients while Team Hustle Awards went to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brady Reiff, Chauncey Golston, Matt Hankins, Amani Jones, Wirfs, Milani and Subbert.
Iowa presented its Player Appreciation Award to Mary Kay and Pat McGrath and its Bump Elliott Appreciation Award to Brady McDonald and Fred Littleton.