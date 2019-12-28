Stanley gets a chance to savor a successful finale

SAN DIEGO — Nate Stanley took a couple of seconds to soak it all in.

After watching Nick Niemann return an interception 25 yards for a touchdown to put the finishing touches on the Iowa football team’s 49-24 win over Southern California in the Holiday Bowl, the Hawkeyes’ senior quarterback found a quiet moment to call his own.

He stood away from his teammates, enjoying the reality of leading Iowa to a bowl win for the third straight year and the total team effort which allowed the Hawkeyes to complete a rare 10-win season.

"It’s a pretty special feeling, to do the good things that we have done as a team over the past few years," Stanley said.

"When winning the Big Ten championship went away as one of our goals, we had to refocus and work toward something else. We achieved what we set out to do. We got to 10 wins and that was the best we could. We can be proud of that."

Stanley played a major role in making that happen, completing 18-of-27 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

His yardage total was 10 more than he needed to slip past Drew Tate and into second on the Hawkeye career passing charts.