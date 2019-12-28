Stanley gets a chance to savor a successful finale

SAN DIEGO — Nate Stanley took a couple of seconds to soak it all in.
After watching Nick Niemann return an interception 25 yards for a touchdown to put the finishing touches on the Iowa football team’s 49-24 win over Southern California in the Holiday Bowl, the Hawkeyes’ senior quarterback found a quiet moment to call his own.
He stood away from his teammates, enjoying the reality of leading Iowa to a bowl win for the third straight year and the total team effort which allowed the Hawkeyes to complete a rare 10-win season.
"It’s a pretty special feeling, to do the good things that we have done as a team over the past few years," Stanley said.
"When winning the Big Ten championship went away as one of our goals, we had to refocus and work toward something else. We achieved what we set out to do. We got to 10 wins and that was the best we could. We can be proud of that."
You have free articles remaining.
Stanley played a major role in making that happen, completing 18-of-27 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
His yardage total was 10 more than he needed to slip past Drew Tate and into second on the Hawkeye career passing charts.
That was secondary Friday to the collaborative effort, which allowed Iowa to put together its biggest scoring game of the season, one more point than Iowa mustered in a win over Middle Tennessee State and double the team’s scoring average during its 9-3 regular season.
Iowa frustrated USC with a series of misdirection plays, an effort that included multiple jet sweeps and reverses.
"We had seen on tape that BYU and Utah in particular, had given them trouble with that and it became part of what we hoped to be able to do," Stanley said.
Tight end Sam LaPorta was Iowa’s top receiver, catching six passes, and Tyler Goodson ran for 48 yards on 18 carries.
"It felt good to come out and play that way, have a game where it seemed like a lot of what we set out to do we were able to get done," Stanley said. "It was a great way to finish."