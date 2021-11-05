Star running backs the focus as ISU, Texas to face off

Sounds an awful lot like how Campbell describes Hall.

“It’s very similar,” Campbell said. “Elite athleticism, he has the ability to make one cut and get vertical, he’s explosive down the field and very similar in his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and be very dynamic out of the backfield. Both guys have some very similar styles, and yet, a little different in some ways as well.”

Campbell calls these upper-echelon players “erasers” because they can erase both mistakes made by those around them and good plays made by the defenders.

If a block or a hole isn’t perfect, that’s OK. They have the ability to make it work and make it work for a big gain, more often than not. And if a defender is in the hole, where he’s supposed to be, both running backs have the ability to make him miss and not be tackled by the first guy.

So how does a defense go about limiting players of that caliber?

“It’s really all gap control,” safety Craig McDonald said. “Even as safeties, we have to come down and help fill gaps, sometimes. And if (Robinson) does get through, and we didn’t have a gap assignment, then we have to track, hit and tackle.”

For Iowa State, it's the same old stuff.

“For us, it goes back to precision and detail on defense,” Campbell said. “We’re going to have to be as detail-oriented as we’ve been to have success and play the type of football game that we need to play to be able to win the game.”

