Start at end a beginning for Hawkeyes' Waggoner

IOWA CITY – A blend of patience and persistence has prepared John Waggoner for his next challenge.
The junior is expected to make his first career start for the 18th-ranked Iowa football team on Saturday, stepping into a defensive end role where Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa have thrived in recent seasons.
“I want it to be just like any other game,’’ Waggoner said. “I’m sure there will be some nerves, but I know I have a job to do. That’s what it is all about. I have to be ready to go play a football game.’’
The 6-foot-5, 266-pound West Des Moines Dowling graduate has played in 14 games for Iowa since 2019 and needed just five to record the first sack of his career in a 2019 game against Purdue.
Waggoner recorded three tackles and appeared in four games a year ago in Iowa’s shortened 2020 season, finishing with a quarterback pressure in what proved to be the Hawkeyes’ season-ending win over Wisconsin.
His next test comes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when the Hawkeyes host 17th-ranked Indiana in the season and Big Ten opener for both teams.
Waggoner is among four Hawkeye linemen expected to make the first starts of their careers in the game, joining tackle Yahya Black on the defensive front and offensive starters Justin Britt at guard and Nick DeJong at tackle.
“You work for this chance. That’s an opportunity you work toward and when it finally happens, you want it to be a solid game and make the most of the chance you’ve been given,’’ Waggoner said.
One of three new starters on the Iowa defensive front, Waggoner said the Hawkeyes have shown good growth throughout fall camp.
“It’s been a good camp. We have a lot of young guys who have been out there working hard, getting ready to help out,’’ Waggoner said.
“With a young group like we have there is so much room for improvement and I feel like we’ve seen that. We’ve made good strides, getting better from one practice to the next.’’
That has been at the core of Waggoner’s objectives throughout the offseason.
Defensive line coach Kelvin Bell has encouraged his players to take notes each day, then refer to them frequently as they work to grow their skill sets.
Waggoner said his goals have included doing something better each day than he did the previous day.
“Those small steps add up,’’ Waggoner said. “Going back to spring, that is what I have been trying to accomplish to prepare myself for the season, taking one step forward at a time. Even if it’s one little thing, if I can do it better today than I did yesterday, then it’s been a good day.’’
Those little things are designed to help position Waggoner and the Hawkeyes deal with the big things that could be problematic against Indiana.
“It comes down to doing your job, not trying to do somebody else’s job,’’ Waggoner said. “If we each take care of our responsibilities, things will work the way they are supposed to work.’’
The Hoosiers’ Michael Penix Jr. will force that issue.
He brings a scrambling approach to the quarterback position, capable of running but more frequently using his feet to extend plays and find open receivers.
Penix, fully recovered from an ACL tear that limited him to six games a year ago, has led Indiana to 10 victories in the 12 games he has started. That has happened in part because of a 61.6-percent completion rate in the 414 passes he has attempted over the past two seasons.
“He’s a good quarterback with a lot of ability,’’ Waggoner said. “Our job starts up front and working to get a good push there so that we can put him in positions where he isn’t comfortable.’’
At the core of that, Waggoner said, is remaining true to a fundamental approach.
That’s where it all comes back to being ready to just go play a game.
“You have to stay grounded, be ready to do your job,’’ Waggoner said.