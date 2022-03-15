Statue planned to honor Hawkeye legend Slater

A legendary Clinton High School, University of Iowa and NFL football player will be memorialized in a statue in the town where his career began.

A campaign is underway to fund a statue of Duke Slater that will be placed on the campus of Clinton High School, where the NFL Hall of Fame member first gained notoriety for athletic abilities that led him to become an all-American with the Hawkeyes and an all-pro player in the NFL nearly a century ago.

The Duke Slater Memorial Statue Committee, a 13-member group consisting of educators, business professionals and executives from the Clinton community, has started a fundraising campaign that will lead to a permanent statue honoring Slater.

“It’s a great project that we’re excited about. We’re looking forward to seeing it happen,’’ said Ted Tornow, general manager of the Clinton LumberKings and the committee’s chair.

The genesis of the project came as the baseball team Tornow operates worked with Sandra Wilkins, Slater’s niece, and Slater biographer Neal Rozendaal on developing a bobblehead that honored Slater following his selection into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2020 centennial class.

At that time, they asked if something more permanent to honor Slater was a possibility and plans for statue in Clinton grew out of those conversations.

“Duke had been named to the Clinton High School Hall of Fame previously but there really wasn’t a permanent recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field,’’ Tornow said. “When you look at what he accomplished and when those accomplishments occurred, he was a pretty amazing individual.’’

Conversations with Gary DeLacy, superintendent of the Clinton Community School District, followed and plans for a statue to be located on Clinton school grounds moved forward.

“Clinton High School was very important to my uncle Duke,’’ Wilkins said in a statement. “He loved that school. I am so happy to hear they are honoring him because Clinton meant a lot to him.’’

The bobblehead project that LumberKings started led to the start of the fundraising effort.

While bobbleheads of Slater were handed out to fans at a baseball game last summer, additional bobbleheads were sold with $3,000 in proceeds donated to the statute project.

The committee plans to continue to sell bobbleheads, host special events and seek grants in addition to its fundraising efforts.

Individuals can donate to the project through a link at dukeslaterstatue.com or can donate directly on the Duke Slater Statue Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/4ffba166.

The committee’s goal is unveil the life-sized statue on Slater in the fall of 2023.

Slater played football at Clinton High School from 1913-15 before enrolling at Iowa, where the field at Kinnick Stadium was named in Slater’s honor last summer.

With the Hawkeyes, Slater was a four-year letterwinner from 1918-21. He was the first black player to earn all-American honors for Iowa and a bronze likeness of a helmetless Slater carrying the ball in a game against Notre Dame in a 1921 games was installed on the north side of Kinnick Stadium in 2019.

Slater went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL, first with the Rock Island Independents in 1922 and later with the Chicago Cardinals, earning all-pro honors seven times in a career that ran through 1931.

He completed his law degree while playing professionally and went on to become a judge in the Cook County Municipal Court in 1948 before becoming the first black superior court judge in Cook County.

A member of the inaugural class in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951, a residence hall at the University of Iowa also bears his name. In addition to his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, Slater was also recognized in the Clinton County Walk of Fame in 2021 and later this spring, he will be inducted into the Clinton High School Hall of Honor for his scholastic achievements.

