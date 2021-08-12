Steve Batterson talks Hawkeyes

Quad-City Times sports reporter Steve Batterson talks about the Iowa Hawkeyes on the morning show at WOC radio.
Steve Bell is looking forward to Tuesday morning and a return to normalcy.
The pile of preseason accolades Tyler Linderbaum has accumulated don't mean a lot to the Hawkeye center who prefers performance over hype.
With the season opener less than three weeks away, the St. Ambrose football team begins preseason camp this week with an added sense of urgency.
AMES — As Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff reportedly met Tuesday to discuss a potential future merger…
AMES — The football team has reported to fall camp, the turf crew is getting the field ready and media day is upon us.
CEDAR FALLS — The UNI Panthers are used to being picked to finish closer to fifth in the country than fifth in the conference.
Iowa junior Sam LaPorta wants to create his own niche among the Hawkeyes' lengthy list of talented tight ends.
Western Illinois has no shortage of skill players, but is working to strengthen its line play in advance of the 2021 season.
Iowa Regents approve naming the playing field at Kinnick Stadium to honor the legacy of Clinton's Duke Slater.
As strange as it sounds, college football needs to take Lane Kiffin’s lead.
