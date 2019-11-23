Strong Hawkeye finish ends Illini streak

"Having a walk-off sack in your last game at Kinnick. You couldn’t ask for anything better than that," Welch said.

Coach Kirk Ferentz considered it to be the perfect ending to a less-than-perfect game for a defense that gave up 192 of the 336 yards it allowed on the ground.

"A lot of ups and downs in that fourth quarter, proud of the way our guys stayed the course. As slow as we started out defensively in the second half, we finished just the opposite," Ferentz said. "That’s when it counts, at the end."

By then, Stanley had persevered.

He completed the first three passes he attempted to position Iowa for a score on its game-opening possession, a 2-yard run by Tyler Goodson which capped a 75-yard drive with 10 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Iowa didn’t reach the end zone again the rest of the game, using four field goals by Duncan to keep Illinois winless at Kinnick Stadium since 1999.

"We’ve come a long way (from last season’s 63-0 loss to the Hawkeyes), but a year later we haven’t quite gotten over the hump yet," Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith said. "You’ve got to be able to run the football and stop the ball."

