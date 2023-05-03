IOWA CITY – Looking down the road, the path is clear to Aaron Graves.

As the Iowa defensive lineman thinks about his future, he looks at what Lukas Van Ness accomplished and how he worked his way into being in position to be selected in the first round of last week’s NFL draft.

“What he’s done and how he’s done it, it’s a roadmap to follow,’’ Graves said.

One of eight true freshmen to see the field for Iowa during the 2022 season, Graves spent his first set of spring practices with the Hawkeyes work to grow from his initial experiences on the field for the Hawkeyes.

“Every game was a learning experience for me, a chance to compete was great, but what I learned was invaluable,’’ Graves said.

He collected 15 tackles in 12 games for Iowa but showed signs of his potential as a disruptive force in the Hawkeye front four with six tackles for a loss and three sacks.

Building on that start is the key from the perspective of coach Kirk Ferentz.

“Aaron is a guy who played well last year,’’ Ferentz said. “Now in year two, he’s really moving forward. He’s a guy who just goes so hard. It’s unusual for a guy that young to have that kind of tempo. But, that’s how he’s wired. It’s every day.’’

Graves has proven that on a number of fronts.

He earned an associate’s degree from Iowa Central Community College weeks before he picked up his diploma at Southeast Valley High School.

In addition to leading his high school football team to a state championship, Graves found time to compete in both basketball and wrestling during the winter and track in the spring.

He set the school scoring record in basketball and took fourth place in state in wrestling as both a junior and senior before taking fifth in the state in the shot put.

Graves sets his standards high and he had a chance to demonstrate that on the field the spring.

With veteran interior linemen Logan Lee, Noah Shannon and Yayha Black and end Joe Evans seeing limited or no action this spring to deal with minor injuries, Graves and sophomore Jeremiah Pittman soaked up additional snaps.

Deontae Craig, positioned to move into the spot vacated by Van Ness when he opted for an early exit for the NFL draft, said both delivered.

“We’ve got some good young guys coming up and they’re getting ready for their time,’’ Craig said.

He was impressed with his first extended opportunity to play beside Graves.

“He’s a beast,’’ Craig said. “I was able to get a feel for his moves and he approaches things and he’s impressive. The thing I like is that he’s only going to get better.’’

Graves counts on that.

He took what he learned last season and went to work in the offseason to be ready to make the most of Iowa’s 15 spring practices.

Graves said individual drills he put himself through prior to the start of spring practices led to his objective of improving his field vision.

He would spend between 45 minutes and one hour around four days each week concentrating on improving the detail work in his pass rush and gaining improved separation.

Graves also concentrated on finetuning his body, maintaining the 271 pounds he carries on his 6-foot-4 frame.

“Improving my diet, eating healthier, was a big part of it and a lot of that is just becoming more disciplined in what I eat,’’ Graves said. “That and time in the weight room, it all made a difference for me and I could see and feel that this spring.’’

That led to the results Graves was looking for during spring practices.

“I still have a lot of ways to improve, so that work is going to continue but I feel like I was able to take some steps forward in spring ball. It was what I was hoping for,’’ Graves said.

And the roadmap Graves watched Van Ness follow, it’s there and it is providing motivation to a young group of Hawkeye linemen.

“It’s inspiring to me because of where I’m starting and where I think I can be,’’ Graves said. “It’s good to have a guy like that to look up to.’’