Summer routine resumes for Hawkeye players

The make-up of those groups, however, is different.

Ferentz said players who share housing are being grouped together to tighten the circle of people they are in contact with and help mitigate risk to a degree.

Players, coaches and staff members have access to one entrance to the facility.

There, they will have their temperatures taken and complete a medical survey each day. Once cleared, they will be given wristbands to wear to indicate that they have been cleared for admittance.

The entry procedures will likely remain in place at least through the end of the 2020 season, Ferentz said.

Social distancing will be a part of how equipment is arranged, and equipment will be cleaned regularly as players work out.

The time of each groups’ arrival will be spaced out to accommodate a thorough cleaning and sanitation of the facility between sessions.

"A huge component for every one of us is just everybody taking personal responsibility, really exhibiting a new level of discipline, paying attention to the guidelines that have been set," Ferentz said.

He wants the Hawkeyes to embrace that level of discipline when they have left the Iowa football facility as well.