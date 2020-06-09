Summer routine resumes for Hawkeye players

After a weekend filled with accusations by former players of racial disparities within the Iowa football program, the Hawkeyes returned to some semblance of a routine on Monday.
For the first time since March 13, Iowa players were together in the strength and conditioning facilities at the Iowa football performance center.
Defensive end Chauncey Golston said a desire to get back to typical summer training outweighed any uncertainty about it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You want the stuff to take care of itself over time and the right way. So, I am concerned with everybody’s well-being, but I do want to be back playing football," Golston said during a video conference late last month.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said last week he has heard that a lot, which is among the reasons the Hawkeyes began easing their way back to work following a nearly three-month disruption to business as usual.
"If we do a good job with this, we will have a chance hopefully to play football this fall," Ferentz said. "That’s something that’s important to all of us certainly."
Because of concerns over the coronavirus, there were no spring practices, no time spent lifting weights or conditioning as a group and no face-to-face team meetings or contact with coaches.
A handful of coaches, some support personnel and the entire strength and conditioning staff, now led by Raimond Braithwaithe with Chris Doyle on administrative leave, returned to the football facility on June 1.
Golston and other veterans on the Iowa football team returned to Iowa City late last week and 24 first-year players are scheduled to arrive later this week to begin strength and conditioning work on June 15.
For players reporting, the schedule lines up the way it was originally set up months ago, but many other things have changed.
The NCAA has made workouts in June voluntary and is prohibiting teams from using a ball as they train throughout the month, a situation that will be revisited in upcoming weeks.
Ferentz and Iowa staff members who began work June 1 were tested for COVID-19 late in the week prior to their return to the facility, a late-week routine that will continue.
"We want the guys to be tested as close to their return as possible, so we have encouraged them to get back and take care of that on Friday or Saturday," Ferentz said.
With 23,000 square feet of space dedicated to strength and conditioning work and three adjacent full-size practice fields, Iowa's facilities are large enough that the size of groups has not been altered that much from the norm.
The make-up of those groups, however, is different.
Ferentz said players who share housing are being grouped together to tighten the circle of people they are in contact with and help mitigate risk to a degree.
Players, coaches and staff members have access to one entrance to the facility.
There, they will have their temperatures taken and complete a medical survey each day. Once cleared, they will be given wristbands to wear to indicate that they have been cleared for admittance.
The entry procedures will likely remain in place at least through the end of the 2020 season, Ferentz said.
Social distancing will be a part of how equipment is arranged, and equipment will be cleaned regularly as players work out.
The time of each groups’ arrival will be spaced out to accommodate a thorough cleaning and sanitation of the facility between sessions.
"A huge component for every one of us is just everybody taking personal responsibility, really exhibiting a new level of discipline, paying attention to the guidelines that have been set," Ferentz said.
He wants the Hawkeyes to embrace that level of discipline when they have left the Iowa football facility as well.
"That is my main concern, the 21 hours a day they aren’t here. When they’re in our facility, at least we know there’s going to be good hygiene practiced," Ferentz said. "There’s going to be thorough cleaning. We can instruct them on distancing and all those sorts of things so you can really minimize the risk."
Recalling the cleanliness — or lack thereof — of his own kitchen and bathroom when he was a college student, Ferentz said he is encouraging players to pay attention to details.
From the surroundings of their apartments to the potential trappings of a nice summer day in Iowa City or the nearby Coralville Reservoir, Ferentz wants his players to be smart about things.
"The key thing, from my vantage point, is what can we do, each of us individually, to help make sure we’re not having any major setbacks or incurring any big roadblocks," Ferentz said.
Echoing sentiments expressed by Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta last week, Ferentz said he does expect that at some point someone associated with the program will test positive for the virus, a situation that has already played out as players have returned to campus this week at Oklahoma State and Marshall.
He will trust the team’s medical personnel and said a plan is in place to quarantine individuals as warranted.
"We all want to get to the fall. We all want to be together as a team and play a football season," Ferentz said. "This is one more thing that could cause some setbacks and issues, so we have to try to do what we can. That being said, we can’t live in closets, either. We just have to be smart and do what we can."
