Tailgate ban among multitude of Illini changes

Leave the brats, chips and brews at home.
Fans will not be allowed to tailgate outside of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium this fall, one of many ways college football game day will change in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman painted a clearer picture of what the game-day experience at Fighting Illini games will look like during the upcoming season during the latest in a series of University of Illinois online discussions detailing how the coronavirus is impacting the institution.
Situations will vary from one stadium to another largely because of differing state regulations, but in his presentation Whitman illustrated just how different things will be for fans in a unique football season.
At Illinois, as will be the case at Iowa and Iowa State, all tickets for admission will be mobile.
While parking lots will open later because of the tailgating prohibition, stadium gates at Illinois will likely open a bit earlier to encourage fans to enter earlier and create less congestion closer to kickoff.
At Memorial Stadium, face coverings and six-foot social distancing will be required in all public areas, concessions will be served in more of a grab-and-go fashion and facilities will be cleaned repeatedly before, during and after all home games.
Capacity restrictions have resulted in revised seating plans.
Whitman presented a plan that illustrated how one section of seats at Memorial Stadium would be utilized.
In general, seating was allowed only in every third row, with distancing between seating groups in that row.
“We’ll have two tickets grouped together, groups of four, six, eight, to facilitate the number within a group but there will then be distancing between that group and the next group,’’ Whitman said.
Whitman said Illinois will communicate with its season ticket holders once a revised conference-only Big Ten schedule is in place.
Because of the distancing requirements, his hope is that fans will be understanding that seat assignments will change this year.
“Fans who have been sitting on the 35-yard line may find themselves at the 5 for this season,’’ Whitman said. “We’ll reach out and communicate all of the options once we have a schedule.’’
Illinois’ capacity limits are being dictated by guidelines in the current phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.
That currently limits outdoor venues to 20 percent of capacity, meaning that Illinois will be allowed to sell just over 12,000 tickets for its home football games in a stadium that seats 60,670.
“A lot of what we do will be driven by the guidelines issued by the governor’s office,’’ Whitman said. “In the (current) guidelines that were issued in late June, there’s actually a set of guidelines that deal directly with spectator events and we intend to comply with those guidelines.’’
Whitman said the state guidelines have impacted Illinois’ plans for the season.
“The plan says very directly that tailgating is not permitted,’’ Whitman said. “We had been working on some different concepts, but once the guidelines were issued – and obviously again we’re going to comply with those – there will be no tailgating at our football games this year.’’
Whitman said there will be an expectation that fans will wear masks as they enter the stadium and move throughout the facility.
“There will be ample signage throughout the stadium in the concourses and elsewhere encouraging people to keep their space and maintain distance from one another,’’ Whitman said.
Mike DeLorenzo, the liaison between the Illinois chancellor’s office and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, said compliance with the guidelines will be enforced although he hopes things begin with self-compliance from fans.
“As we do with any game disruption, we’ll get with a fan and advise them on the guidelines and why they’re in place and we will escalate things as necessary,’’ DeLorenzo said. “Wearing a mask and social distancing is so important.’’
Whitman said the objective of all of the requirements is constant from the Illinois campus to those elsewhere in the Big Ten.
“I think every decision that has been made, starting with the conference-only model in all fall sports and some of the scheduling items that will forthcoming, all are being made with an eye toward putting us in the best position possible to have sports,’’ Whitman said.
“The understanding is that if circumstances dictate, we certainly won’t hesitate to pull the car over, if you will. But, we’re hoping we can keep the car driving down the road as long as possible and hopefully all the way through the end of the fall season.’’
Whitman said as of Thursday, Big Ten athletics directors had met virtually or over the phone 89 times since the pandemic brought intercollegiate athletics to a halt in March.
He said the experience has strengthened the bond between Big Ten administrators and the desire to make consistent decisions that will allow the health and safety of Big Ten student-athletes, coaches and staff members to remain a priority.
While Memorial Stadium is being prepared to welcome fans this fall, that won’t be the case for indoor venues on the Illinois campus.
Current state guidelines prohibit spectators at indoor sporting venues, meaning that no fans will be allowed in for Illinois volleyball matches this fall.
Whitman said if Illinois state guidelines do not change before winter, the situation would remain the same for basketball games.
He also indicated that the current plans are just that – current – and could change if the situation surrounding the coronavirus changes in upcoming months.
“I think it is important for folks to hear that throughout the course of the fall there could be opportunities for some relaxing of the guidelines, but we have to earn it,’’ Whitman said.
“We have to prove that we’re responsible and we can be a community that demonstrates that we can exist in a socially-distanced environment, that we can attend these larger events and mitigate against the spread of the virus. I think we should all accept that as a challenge.’’
