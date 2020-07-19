Tailgate ban among multitude of Illini changes

“A lot of what we do will be driven by the guidelines issued by the governor’s office,’’ Whitman said. “In the (current) guidelines that were issued in late June, there’s actually a set of guidelines that deal directly with spectator events and we intend to comply with those guidelines.’’

Whitman said the state guidelines have impacted Illinois’ plans for the season.

“The plan says very directly that tailgating is not permitted,’’ Whitman said. “We had been working on some different concepts, but once the guidelines were issued – and obviously again we’re going to comply with those – there will be no tailgating at our football games this year.’’

Whitman said there will be an expectation that fans will wear masks as they enter the stadium and move throughout the facility.

“There will be ample signage throughout the stadium in the concourses and elsewhere encouraging people to keep their space and maintain distance from one another,’’ Whitman said.

Mike DeLorenzo, the liaison between the Illinois chancellor’s office and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, said compliance with the guidelines will be enforced although he hopes things begin with self-compliance from fans.