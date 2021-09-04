Tale of two halves: Great opening 30 minutes carry Augie to win

Augustana College football coach Steve Bell was impressed with what he saw out of his team in its two preseason scrimmages.
That success flowed right over into Saturday's season opener as the Vikings put on quite an offensive display in the first half and rode that effort to a 31-21 road victory over Rhodes at Crain Field in Memphis, Tenn.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, a strong first-half offensive showing couldn't be carried over into the second half. Augie had to rely on its defense to preserve the win after building a 31-7 halftime lead.
“We need to grow up,” Bell said. “We got in a situation every team wants to be in with a hot start and got a nice lead and then we didn't handle it very well.”
The Vikings also had trouble handling the heat, which fed into the second-half issues with a number of players having cramping and over-heating issues that limited their time. It also meant deeper reserves being called on, some for their first varsity action.
Among those needing attention was junior receiver Jordan Vesey, a former Rock Island prep who left the game after making an acrobatic touchdown catch just before halftime. Another key loss was starting junior center Jacob Uhlmann, who had to be replaced in the line, a move Bell said disrupted what had been a good flow.
Also disruptive to the Viking attack were three second-half turnovers — two fumbles by sophomore quarterback Jason Grimes on heavy rushes and a Grimes pick. Those were part of an offense that stagnated and led to three other second-half punts before an eight-play, 45-yard drive ate 4:16 off the clock late in the fourth and helped preserve the victory.
“We were very self-destructive. We got discombobulated,” said Bell, noting that the mistakes are all “controllable stuff.”
“It was just one thing after another and things snowballed a little bit.”
The final key play came when senior linebacker Brody Blackford picked off a pass with 1:40 left that allowed the offense to run out the clock.
“Defense really played well pretty much the whole game,” said Bell of the unit that held the hosts to 56 first-half yards and 229 for the game. “They did a nice job even after getting put in a couple scenarios that we didn't want them to be put in.”
Those Augie turnovers allowed the Lynx to start two second-half scoring drives deep in Augie territory.
Other than giving up a 93-yard touchdown return on its first kickoff of the campaign, the Vikings were good in all three phases in the opening 30 minutes of play as they methodically pulled away from the Lynx en route to the commanding halftime advantage.
In the first half, an efficient Augie offense rolled to 254 yards with a nice mix of runs (104 yards) and passes (150) as offensive coordinator Keegan Jones had that side dialed in.
The Vikings scored on their first three drives of the game and their last two of the half following a lone turnover when Grimes lost the ball on a sack.
Sophomore Ty Rivelli (17 carries, 105 yards) scored Augie's first touchdown of the season to cap its first offensive attempt with sophomore QB Thomas Hall at the controls of the 7-play, 37-yard drive that began after Bobby Inserra's 14-yard punt return. Junior Sidney Maroon added the first of his four PAT kicks and the Vikings were off and rolling just shy of five minutes into the game.
A 26-yard Maroon field goal and a 15-yard Inserra TD pass from Grimes followed before the teams traded turnovers.
Rivelli then added his second first-half score, a 10-yard burst that put Augie on top 24-7.
Just before halftime, the Vikings took over after another Lynx punt and drove 77 yards in 10 plays with Grimes hitting Vesey at the right pylon with a 23-yard strike.
The Vikings have two weeks to work on those second-half issues. They are off next weekend before hosting Millikin in the CCIW opener at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18.