Talented roster raises Vikings' football expectations

The Augustana College football team comes into this season with a simple mantra: “22/5.”
“The big thing that coach (Steve) Bell has instilled in us is 22/5,” said sophomore offensive lineman Daniel Skold. “Right now, Augustana has 21 conference titles and four national championships … and our goal needs to be 22/5 all the time — winning our 22nd conference championship and the fifth national title.
“If we strive for that, who knows, maybe we can do it.”
Those in the Viking camp aren’t shying away from the title talk, either, as they feel they come into camp loaded with plenty of skilled players who fuel that optimism.
“That is where the bar is set,” said junior linebacker Tim Swaney. “If you don’t believe, you can’t achieve.”
Bell is glad to hear the guys are buying into the motto as they face a tough title chase in the CCIW.
“They believe what we’re saying,” said Bell. “I’ll tell you in November if we’re at that level. I think we’re at the time we can think like that.”
The Vikings have 28 players with significant experience among their 160-man roster that includes just 14 seniors. Many of those guys being counted on are juniors or younger — some of them coming in with only the three-game spring season experience under their belts.
And that may be the biggest thing this team is lacking.
“Experience in some spots,” said Bell, when asked about some concerns with this bunch. “I think it’s game reps with the bullets flying against the best teams in our league. If we can handle that… I do know we can handle that athletically, but can we handle it mentally and adjust to that tempo.
“We’ve got a lot of talent on the team and I’m really, really excited about that and hope we gel in the right pattern.”
The biggest question the Vikings have ahead of their Sept. 4 opener at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., is at the quarterback spot.
Bell said that three guys — sophomore returners Jason Grimes and Cole Bhardwaj and sophomore transfer Thomas Hall — are still battling for the job.
“We have some very talented quarterbacks,” said Bell. "Whoever ends up starting for us is going to be exceptionally good. We’re confident in that because these guys are all smart and have arm talent.”
And whoever earns the starting nod will be surrounded by plenty of talent.
Bell returns four offensive linemen — Brayden MacDonald, Derek Sandstedt, Daniel Skold and Jacob Uhlmann — who tip the scales between 245 and 275 pounds. The veteran coach is hoping that Jakob North, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound freshman from Fulton can slide in at left tackle and solidify the front wall.
Also adding extra protection will be freshman Brian Morrissey, a 6-5, 260-pound tight end who spent time in military service after graduating from Alleman. Bell said his presence “makes us different in the run game.”
Bell is extremely excited about the running back position despite not having a starter figured out. He said that junior returners Jacob Brooks and Austin Ioerger will be joined by a stable of talented runners to potentially see action.
“The best position group on our team right now is our running back room,” said Bell, noting explosive sophomore Ty Rivelli returns from injury to add depth to the position along with classmate Ben Radel.
“We’re going to be able to run the ball effectively and we’re going to chuck it around the yard effectively,” said Bell. “But it’s always going to be that we have to run the ball well to have a chance to succeed in this league. There is not a team in this league that is just going to throw the ball and expect to win.”
From a guy who faces that offense every day in practice, Swaney sees a much improved attack.
“So far, from playing them in practice, I can just tell that it’s a group that’s full of energy and is ready to play,” said Swaney, noting this group is poised to win close games in clutch situations.
Swaney burst onto the scene as a freshman and now anchors the defense along with classmate Chase Tatum at end.
While the defense appears to be solid in the first two levels, it is looking for guys to step up to fill holes in the secondary that was totally wiped out by graduation. Bell likes what he has seen out of Nick Harper, another junior, to help fills those voids.
“We lost some key players in our secondary, but we’ve had guys in our class step in and they are really filling those spots nicely,” said Swaney. “Front 7-wise, we kept pretty much everybody the same. The defense as a whole is coming together day-by-day.”