Teamwork leads Hawkeyes toward top of draft class

He sees the aggressive approach that Epenesa and Chauncey Golston showed from the end position on the practice field as one of the reasons he has been able to elevate his game to the point where it allowed him to thrive long before he enjoyed a record-setting performance at the NFL Combine.

“A lot of it in my mind is because of what I learned from my teammates. Getting the chance to go out against A.J. and Chauncey every day, facing that kind of competition in practice really helps you. It makes a difference in the long run,’’ Wirfs said.

“Every week, I came out of practice feeling like if I could block those guys – some of the best defensive ends in the game – that I could come out and block most people I was going to see in a game. They’re that good.’’

Epenesa suggested that dealing with Wirfs on a regular basis impacted him as well.

“It works both ways. Our offensive linemen are technicians and you have to be at your best because you know you’re going up against the best,’’ Epenesa said. “It’s everybody pushing everybody every single day and that helps you compete at a high level.’’

That has positioned both for a unique draft opportunity.

Wirfs will be Iowa’s first offensive tackle to be selected in the draft since Brandon Scherff was chosen by the Redskins with the fifth pick of the 2015 draft and when chosen, Epenesa will be the Hawkeyes’ first defensive end to be drafted since the Packers took Mike Daniels in the fourth round in 2012.

