Teamwork leads Hawkeyes toward top of draft class

While their draft-day plans may have changed, one thing remains a constant for Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa.
The work they put in training against each other over the past three seasons on the practice fields at Iowa has positioned both linemen to be among the elite at their positions when the NFL Draft begins Thursday.
Wirfs continues to be projected as a top-10 selection in this year’s draft class, viewed as potentially the first offensive lineman to be chosen, and Epenesa is viewed as a late-first or early-second round choice as the draft nears.
It’s that position that led both to forego their final season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes and pursue NFL opportunities earned during their work with Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle and his staff as well as the daily grind of competing against one another in practice.
“Iron sharpens iron,’’ Epenesa said following a Holiday Bowl practice late last season. “The chance to go up against our offensive linemen every day, it forces you to get better. Those guys are so technically sound, you have to rise up to their level.’’
The respect is mutual.
Asked during interviews at the NFL Combine in February who the best defensive end he had competed against in college was, Wirfs didn’t hesitate.
“A.J. Epenesa, 100 percent,’’ Wirfs said.
He went on to explain that Epenesa’s skill and instincts forced him to demand more of himself, gaining an understanding that precise technique was the only way to counter what was coming at him from across the line on a regular basis.
“The type of culture at Iowa just breeds success,’’ Wirfs said. “Everybody’s working toward the same goals.’’
Buying into that ideal is a difference maker that allowed Wirfs and Epenesa to both see the field as true freshmen in 2017, less than a year after they were introduced to each other as participants in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
The two were selected to play in the national high school all-star game in San Antonio following dominant senior seasons at the prep level, Wirfs for Mount Vernon in Iowa and Epenesa for Edwardsville in Illinois.
Wirfs became the first true freshman in coach Kirk Ferentz’s tenure as the Hawkeyes’ head coach to start at an offensive tackle position when he opened at right tackle in Iowa’s 45-16 win over Illinois six games into his college career after injuries had sidelined Ike Boettger and Boone Myers.
“He’s in the Army now,’’ Ferentz said at the time.
The 6-foot-5, 322-pound Mount Vernon, Iowa, native went on to make 33 starts as part of the Hawkeyes’ offensive front five.
Selected as the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, Wirfs demonstrated his versatility by shifting from right tackle to left side of the line for three starts during Iowa’s 10-3 season in 2019 after Alaric Jackson suffered an ankle injury.
Epenesa demonstrated the same effectiveness although he didn’t make the first start of his career until Iowa’s 2019 opener.
He dominated at defensive line as part of a rotation at the position during his first two seasons at the collegiate level.
The 6-6, 280-pound native of Glen Carbon, Ill., earned first-team all-Big Ten honors as a sophomore after leading the conference in sacks. Although opponents schemed to avoid his reach, he led the Hawkeyes in sacks and forced four fumbles last fall with his demonstrative work from an end position.
“I feel like as the (2019) season went on, my production went up. From the first game until the very end, I think there was a steady line of rising productivity,’’ said Epenesa, named the defensive most valuable player in Iowa’s Holiday Bowl rout of USC.
“Tackles, tackles for a loss, sacks, just being a force by being disruptive, that was the biggest thing for me and I feel like I was able to accomplish that.’’
Wirfs said dealing with Epenesa in practice proved to be daily challenge.
He sees the aggressive approach that Epenesa and Chauncey Golston showed from the end position on the practice field as one of the reasons he has been able to elevate his game to the point where it allowed him to thrive long before he enjoyed a record-setting performance at the NFL Combine.
“A lot of it in my mind is because of what I learned from my teammates. Getting the chance to go out against A.J. and Chauncey every day, facing that kind of competition in practice really helps you. It makes a difference in the long run,’’ Wirfs said.
“Every week, I came out of practice feeling like if I could block those guys – some of the best defensive ends in the game – that I could come out and block most people I was going to see in a game. They’re that good.’’
Epenesa suggested that dealing with Wirfs on a regular basis impacted him as well.
“It works both ways. Our offensive linemen are technicians and you have to be at your best because you know you’re going up against the best,’’ Epenesa said. “It’s everybody pushing everybody every single day and that helps you compete at a high level.’’
That has positioned both for a unique draft opportunity.
Wirfs will be Iowa’s first offensive tackle to be selected in the draft since Brandon Scherff was chosen by the Redskins with the fifth pick of the 2015 draft and when chosen, Epenesa will be the Hawkeyes’ first defensive end to be drafted since the Packers took Mike Daniels in the fourth round in 2012.
