Testing changes create Big Ten opportunities

Both the transparency of the process and the science behind the decision have been questioned beyond timing that negated the flexibility the Big Ten had built into its revised game plan for a fall season.

“Things are moving and changing very rapidly. We see that on an almost daily basis,’’ Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said last week.

Barta remains hopeful that football will return as soon as it safe to do so, a notion that has more to do with a return to competition than playing games in packed stadiums at this point.

Players are optimistic as well.

When the affordable antigen test option that requires no laboratory equipment was announced last week, Iowa receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. quickly noted the possibility.

“Can we play now @B1Gfootball … Please?’’ the Hawkeye sophomore wrote on Twitter.

If nothing else, that might move the first power-five conference to cancel plans for a fall season to contemplate retooling thoughts about when play might resume.

The possibility of a Thanksgiving week start date was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and is one of a number of options being weighed at this point.