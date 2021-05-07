The 'family business' remains good to Ambrose

Growing up, Sam Ambrose always figured he would eventually join “the family business.’’
The son of long-time Pleasant Valley coach Joe Ambrose and cousin of Spartans head coach Rusty VanWetzinga became even more convinced of that as he progressed through his own football career at Bettendorf as a prep and then at Wartburg College.
What he didn’t necessarily expect is that three years into his coaching career he would be preparing a team to play for a national title.
Ambrose is the first-year defensive line coach at Lindsey Wilson, which will face Northwestern (Iowa) for the NAIA national championship in a 6 p.m. game Monday at Eddie Robinson Stadium in Grambling, La.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to face a good opponent in a game our guys have been working hard to be a part of for a long time now,’’ Ambrose said. “My job is to have them ready to go.’’
That hasn’t been an issue during a 10-0 season that has seen Lindsey Wilson reach its first-ever national title game by winning each of its games by at least 21 points during its spring schedule.
The Blue Raiders’ opponent, Northwestern, played nine of its games during an 11-1 season last fall, returning to competition for the start of postseason play on April 17.
The Red Raiders reached the title game by beating defending champ Morningside 44-41 on a touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in last week’s semifinals.
“It should be an interesting battle. They’re a good team, had a good fall season and have picked up where they left off coming back in the spring,’’ Ambrose said.
Ambrose has been at Lindsey Wilson since February, 2020, after spending the first two years of his coaching career working with defensive backs at Robert Morris (Ill.).
As he completed his degree in physics and secondary education from Wartburg, Ambrose opted to pursue coaching at the collegiate level as his playing career at Wartburg neared its end.
“I wasn’t totally ready to remove myself from the game and I guess I wasn’t totally ready to step away from the college game,” Ambrose said. “I talked with coach (Rick) Willis at Wartburg about that and learned a lot about what I needed to do to get into the profession.’’
He landed an opportunity to coach at Robert Morris and learned a lot of lessons along the way, finding his experience with successful programs at Bettendorf and Wartburg beneficial.
Ambrose also realized the real rewards that come along with coaching and teaching young players.
“I think coaching initially, it helped keep the kid inside of me alive. It helped keep that love of football inside me going,’’ Ambrose said.
“Then, as I started to build relationships as I worked with players, I started to understand the type of impact a coach can have, how I could help a young man. I was blessed to be around so many great coaches growing up and I’ve discovered why they enjoy it.’’
The opportunity to reciprocate the help he received along the way has fueled Ambrose’s passion even more.
“I knew I would someday coach. I went to college wanting to be a teacher, so I knew that coaching would probably be there for me, but now at the college level I’m anxious to see where this all can lead,’’ Ambrose said.
When the opportunity at Lindsey Wilson presented itself, Ambrose saw it as a growth opportunity.
He arrived at the Kentucky school shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, something that brought spring practices to an end just after they started but Ambrose quickly found that the work continued.
He discovered how 11th-year coach Chris Oliver had built his program around attention to detail and a philosophy centered on outworking the opposition to gain an edge on that competition.
“I was at a point where as a coach I wanted to add to my experiences, see different styles and coach (Oliver) has established a program where the expectations are high, much like they are at Bettendorf and Wartburg,’’ Ambrose said.
His introduction to the players he works with came at a time when they were adjusting to remote learning, a time when expectations didn’t change for those players.
“It was a great learning experience as a coach as we all worked to keep our players involved, connected, even when we weren’t together,’’ Ambrose said. “The respect-built relationships between coach (Oliver) and the players, it made it all work and allowed us to move forward.’’
The on-field work resumed in the fall when the Blue Raiders participated in what essentially amounted to a set of traditional spring practices that preceded the start of the season in February.
“The guys I’m working with on the D-line, they’ve made my job easy. They come in ready to work and they’ve shown a willingness to run through a wall for me,’’ Ambrose said.
“We’ve established good relationships and that’s the most important thing, creating that level of trust that allows us to build something good together.’’
The result is a chance to compete for a national title in May.
“It’s a little different, but it’s a special opportunity that is because of the work the guys put into it,’’ Ambrose said.