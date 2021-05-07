The 'family business' remains good to Ambrose

“Then, as I started to build relationships as I worked with players, I started to understand the type of impact a coach can have, how I could help a young man. I was blessed to be around so many great coaches growing up and I’ve discovered why they enjoy it.’’

The opportunity to reciprocate the help he received along the way has fueled Ambrose’s passion even more.

“I knew I would someday coach. I went to college wanting to be a teacher, so I knew that coaching would probably be there for me, but now at the college level I’m anxious to see where this all can lead,’’ Ambrose said.

When the opportunity at Lindsey Wilson presented itself, Ambrose saw it as a growth opportunity.

He arrived at the Kentucky school shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, something that brought spring practices to an end just after they started but Ambrose quickly found that the work continued.

He discovered how 11th-year coach Chris Oliver had built his program around attention to detail and a philosophy centered on outworking the opposition to gain an edge on that competition.