The fifth quarter: A lot to like in Hawkeyes' bowl win

SAN DIEGO — Five things to think about after the Iowa football team finished off just the ninth 10-win season in program history with a 49-24 victory over USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night.
1. The good
While Iowa’s offense was controlling the clock and working its way to a season-high 49 points at SDCCU Stadium, the Hawkeye defense was quietly doing its thing against the Trojans.
Iowa limited USC to 22 rushing yards on 18 carries but more significantly held the Trojans to 356 yards for the game.
An offense that entered the game averaging 463.7 yards finished with just one more yard than its worst offensive effort of the season, a 355-yard performance against Pac-12 champion Oregon.
The result was the same in both games, a lopsided loss. Much like the 25-point Holiday Bowl defeat, USC struggled to get much going in a 56-24 loss to the Ducks last month.
Iowa held the Trojans to an average of 5.39 yards on the 66 plays they ran, nearly 1.5 yards below their season average, and the Hawkeyes won the turnover battle against USC.
The Hawkeyes played turnover-free football but created some separation from the Trojans by turning USC over three times in the second half.
Fumble recoveries by Michael Ojemudia in the third quarter and Kristian Welch in the fourth helped deny the Trojans a chance to rally and then Nick Niemann capped the win by extending Iowa’s string of consecutive seasons with a pick-six to 12 with a 25-yard interception return for a score.
2. The better than good
Ihmir Smith-Marsette embraced the notion of making the most of a primetime opportunity against a tradition-rich opponent, and the junior wide receiver delivered.
"This was a big-time game against a big-time opponent," Smith-Marsette said. "When you step on that stage, you’ve got to perform."
The junior was a major piece of the Hawkeyes’ game plan, rushing for a touchdown, returning a kick 98 yards for a score and catching a touchdown pass to account for Iowa’s 21 second-quarter points.
About the only thing Smith-Marsette didn’t do was complete the pass he attempted, targeting Brandon Smith in the end zone.
"I kind of screwed him on that pass. He says it was his fault. I say it was mine," said Smith, who caught four passes for 32 yards in his return from an ankle injury. "I wish we could get that one back."
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in preparation, there was a feeling some plays on the edge might be available.
"Really glad to see him play the way he did. He hasn’t been full speed the last couple of weeks but came back last week, practiced well and sure looked like was full speed tonight," Ferentz said.
3. The exceptional
Iowa worked its offensive game plan to near perfection, keeping USC off balance with a variety offensive looks.
From jet sweeps and reverses to receivers throwing passes and tight end Sam LaPorta leading the team with six receptions, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and the Hawkeye staff put together a plan that accomplished what it set out to do.
Iowa mixed 35 rushes covering 115 yards with 28 passes that contributed 213 yards, a blend that included enough unexpected elements to allow the Hawkeyes to work over the Trojans’ minds as Iowa worked the clock.
"It was a good plan that the guys executed well," quarterback Nate Stanley said. "They didn’t know what was coming next."
USC coach Clay Helton credited Stanley for playing like a veteran quarterback as he led Iowa to a nearly seven-minute edge in possession time.
"They beat us in man coverage a couple of times and that created first downs and kept drives alive," Helton said. "That limited us to four possessions in the first half, and that’s their MO. If you aren’t successful (defensively) with them on third down, it creates long drives. There were some 14-, 15-play drives that took the wind out of our sails."
4. The unexpected
Iowa got caught off guard when USC successfully executed an onside kick early in the third quarter, looking to build off of the momentum the Trojans had created with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the half.
The score cut the Hawkeyes’ lead to 28-24, and when kicker Matt Brown recovered the ball at the Trojans’ 46-yard line, USC quickly moved into Iowa territory when quarterback Kedon Slovis completed an 11-yard pass on first down.
The talented freshman, who had completed 22-of-30 passes, suffered an elbow injury on the next play, and back-up Matt Fink played the rest of the game, connecting on 12-of-18 passes.
Helton praised Fink’s relief effort, pointing out he had stepped up in similar situations in the past, but said it just wasn’t his night.
Helton felt the Trojans had positioned themselves for a comeback with the onside kick.
"We told the kids at halftime, we’re going to take this opening drive down, score, then be alert (for the possibility of an onside kick) because we need to steal a possession, try to get up," Helton said. "It’s too bad. We got the ball had an injury and didn’t finish the drive. It could have been a turning point."
5. The tribute
Iowa coaches wore black pins with the word Hayden on them in gold as a tribute to the memory of longtime coach Hayden Fry, but what transpired in the Hawkeye locker room following the game was purely organic.
Hawkeye players offered their own tribute, saluting the coach who died Dec. 17 at the age of 90 by doing a celebratory Hokey Pokey, a tradition of Fry-coached Iowa teams following victories during his 20-year tenure.
"I walked in a little late and the first thing I heard was, ‘Put your right foot in, put your right foot out,’ so I jumped in with everybody," Smith-Marsette said. "It was a great way to honor coach Fry for what he meant to our program."
Ferentz said the impromptu Hokey Pokey was "pretty special" and most likely a creation of the Paulsen twins.
"Imagine that? I didn’t queue them up on that one. Somebody else may have," Ferentz said. "Robin (Fry’s daughter) actually asked me about that 10 days ago, if that might happen. That was one of coach Fry’s signatures, one of many. Nice tribute to him."