The fifth quarter: A lot to like in Hawkeyes' bowl win

SAN DIEGO — Five things to think about after the Iowa football team finished off just the ninth 10-win season in program history with a 49-24 victory over USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night.

1. The good

While Iowa’s offense was controlling the clock and working its way to a season-high 49 points at SDCCU Stadium, the Hawkeye defense was quietly doing its thing against the Trojans.

Iowa limited USC to 22 rushing yards on 18 carries but more significantly held the Trojans to 356 yards for the game.

An offense that entered the game averaging 463.7 yards finished with just one more yard than its worst offensive effort of the season, a 355-yard performance against Pac-12 champion Oregon.

The result was the same in both games, a lopsided loss. Much like the 25-point Holiday Bowl defeat, USC struggled to get much going in a 56-24 loss to the Ducks last month.

Iowa held the Trojans to an average of 5.39 yards on the 66 plays they ran, nearly 1.5 yards below their season average, and the Hawkeyes won the turnover battle against USC.

The Hawkeyes played turnover-free football but created some separation from the Trojans by turning USC over three times in the second half.