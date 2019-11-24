The fifth quarter: A memorable, milestone day

The junior who took the field with three misses in 26 tries missed a pair of field goals in a game for the first time this season.

Duncan hit the left upright on a 46-yard attempt that would have extended a 7-0 lead in the first quarter then missed from 47 yards late in the second quarter as Iowa attempted to extend a 10-7 lead.

That didn't cost the Hawkeyes on Saturday but given the fine line between wins and losses this season -- six games decided by six points or less -- every kick counts.

4. The cool

There were a handful of Senior Day moments to pack away in the memory bank on Saturday.

It extended beyond the rare display of emotion from quarterback Nate Stanley as he spoke following the game, saying, "I don't think I'd be the person I am today if I didn't come here. The coaches have shaped me into the person I am.''

It was the sight of Landan Paulsen waiting to be joined by his twin brother Levi following their individual introductions, then both walking together to join their parents at midfield.