The fifth quarter: Growth keeps Hawkeyes in the race

IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 27-22 victory over Minnesota on Saturday:
1. The good
Alex Padilla's first start under center was just that — a starting point.
The sophomore's statistics were nothing to write home about, an 11-of-24 passing performance isn't going to win a lot of Big Ten games, but on this day there was more that mattered.
Padilla showed poise, mobility and delivered with precision on a couple of deep balls that exposed flaws in the Golden Gophers' defense.
Mostly, he led, and his teammates and coaches were there to support the Hawkeye quarterback any way they could.
"We just all acted like it was his turn, like it was his time,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "He's a pretty even-keeled guy, as you've probably seen. So, I thought he did a really good job and made some really good throws. We have a lot of confidence in him because he prepares hard and works hard.''
2. The equally good
Iowa's defense got things figured out in the second half.
After giving up 139 rushing yards in the first two quarters to help Minnesota take a 13-10 halftime lead, the Hawkeyes limited the Golden Gophers to 50 yards on 21 carries in the the second.
Iowa sliced Minnesota's average gain per rush in half during the third and fourth quarters, going from 4.79 yards on average on 29 first-half runs to gains of 2.38 yards on 21 carries after the break.
In the final two quarters, the stops started on first and second down, Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said.
Minnesota found early success attacking the Hawkeyes on the perimeter, but Iowa countered with a few minor tweaks defensively to counter the Gophers' toss plays and limit what Minnesota was able to get out of their inside zone plays.
"We weren't doing a good job on the run, especially in the first half,'' VanValkenburg said. "In the second half, it came down to first and second down and not allowing them to have third and short so often, things like that.''
3. The not so good
Iowa's run game sputtered against a veteran Minnesota defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in stopping the run.
The Hawkeyes gained just 71 yards on the ground on 25 carries against the Golden Gophers, averaging 2.8 yards per carry.
It marked the fifth time in 10 games Iowa was unable to pick up 80 or more rushing yards in a game.
Three of the eight longest pass plays of the season helped the Hawkeyes overcome some of their struggles on the ground, but the inability to run the ball left Iowa with plenty of third-and-long situations and most of the results were not kind.
The Hawkeyes moved the chains on only 4-of-12 third-down plays.
4. The bizarre
Ferentz detailed Iowa's thought process when it took over at the Minnesota 3-yard line with 2 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in a 24-22 game.
Iowa did not want to score on first or second down, preferring instead to run clock and force the Golden Gophers to use their final timeout.
With a third-and-goal from 2 and 1:30 left, the Hawkeyes were hoping to punch the ball into the end zone. That didn't happen and instead Tyler Goodson was dropped for a four-yard loss on the play.
After taking a delay of game, Iowa settled for a 29-yard Caleb Shudak field goal and a 27-22 lead.
"I felt like our defense would be OK with the time left when they got the ball back (with :39 remaining)," Ferentz said. "Felt like we would be fine. We had two choices. We felt that was the smartest."
5. The foot on the pedal
With the win and results elsewhere, Iowa and Wisconsin are now tied for first in the Big Ten West at 5-2.
The Badgers, who host Nebraska and visit Minnesota in the final two weeks of the regular season, own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Hawkeyes.
Iowa players weren't interested in talking about the chase for a spot in the Big Ten title game Saturday, preferring to keep the focus solely on next Saturday's 1 p.m. home finale with Illinois.
Ferentz wouldn't think even suggest who might start at quarterback versus the Illini, Padilla or a healthy Spencer Petras.
"We'll see what happens in practice. I don't know,'' Ferentz said. "Spencer couldn't throw (Saturday). ... We'll see what happens next week. I feel good that we have two good quarterbacks I think all us of us trust.''