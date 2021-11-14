The fifth quarter: Growth keeps Hawkeyes in the race

Iowa sliced Minnesota's average gain per rush in half during the third and fourth quarters, going from 4.79 yards on average on 29 first-half runs to gains of 2.38 yards on 21 carries after the break.

In the final two quarters, the stops started on first and second down, Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said.

Minnesota found early success attacking the Hawkeyes on the perimeter, but Iowa countered with a few minor tweaks defensively to counter the Gophers' toss plays and limit what Minnesota was able to get out of their inside zone plays.

"We weren't doing a good job on the run, especially in the first half,'' VanValkenburg said. "In the second half, it came down to first and second down and not allowing them to have third and short so often, things like that.''

3. The not so good

Iowa's run game sputtered against a veteran Minnesota defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in stopping the run.

The Hawkeyes gained just 71 yards on the ground on 25 carries against the Golden Gophers, averaging 2.8 yards per carry.

It marked the fifth time in 10 games Iowa was unable to pick up 80 or more rushing yards in a game.