The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Badgers

MADISON, Wis. -- Five things to think about following the 19th-ranked Iowa football team's 27-7 loss at Wisconsin on Saturday:
1. The good
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker calls his players "the firemen'' at times because of the group's need to respond quickly and emphatically during sudden changes in a game.
Saturday, the Hawkeyes dealt with a three-alarm inferno in the second quarter. Three fumbles lost set the Wisconsin offense up to start drives at the Iowa 8-, 1- and 18-yard lines during the second quarter.
That's about as challenging as it gets for a defense and Iowa responded reasonably well, stopping the Badgers inside the 1 in the first situation when John Chenal was denied by Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, giving up a touchdown on the 1-yard drive and a field goal on the drive that started at the 18.
Given the circumstances, things could have been worse.
2. The bad
Statistically, Iowa's defense had its worst day against the run this season against Wisconsin.
The Badgers gained 166 yards on the ground, including 102 during a first half which left Wisconsin in control of things at Camp Randall Stadium.
It should be noted that the Badgers ran the ball on 48 of their 70 plays and its average of 3.5 yards per carry was fairly average, but was 2.7 yards more than Iowa gained whenever it ran the ball and that was enough to get the job done against a frustrated Hawkeye defense.
"As a defensive line, I feel like we came up short,'' Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon said. "We allowed over 150 rushing yards, which is not like us. It's definitely something we're going to look at and try improve.''
3. The ugly
Iowa has used five lineup combinations on its offensive line this season, but has been unable to answer questions that were there at the start of the season.
Inexperience and injuries impact inconsistencies that have made developing any real flow on offense nothing more than a goal through eight games.
Struggling to deal with the pressure created by the Badgers' defensive front, Iowa gave up 10 tackles for a loss and six sacks against Wisconsin.
That only adds to numbers that illustrate the type of pressure that is being put on quarterback Spencer Petras with many of the snaps he takes.
Hawkeye quarterbacks have been sacked more than any quarterbacks in the Big Ten through eight games, 24 times for losses totaling a Big Ten-worst 165 yards.
The fix? Keep working.
"We're not inventing any plays,'' Petras said. "It's just about executing better, and we didn't execute well enough (Saturday).''
4. The really ugly
All of a sudden, a strength of this Iowa team has become an issue.
After Iowa built a turnover margin of +15 during its 6-0 start to the season, opponents have turned the takeaway table on the Hawkeyes in their back-to-back losses to Purdue and Wisconsin.
Iowa has had a minus-3 turnover margin in each of those losses, giving the ball up with greater frequency than it has in any two-game stretch since losing back-to-back games at the start of the 2020 season.
The Hawkeyes lost two fumbles and had three interceptions in those consecutive losses.
The past two weeks, Iowa has given the ball away three times on fumbles and four times on interceptions.
"When we can't protect the ball the way need to, it's going to be tough to win,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
5. The once too often
Iowa's unsuccessful attempt to move the chains on a fourth-and-1 fullback dive in the third quarter proved to be a costly call.
Monte Pottebaum had already gained one yard on a third-and-2 play before he was stopped short of the first down by the Badgers' Jack Sanborn and Scott Nelson.
Already on life support in a 20-7 game, the offense needed something good to happen at that point, but the nation's most effective run defense didn't allow that to happen.
Wisconsin then answered with an 11-play, 60-yard drive that put the Badgers in front by 20 points and realistically halted any Hawkeye hopes.
"That play wrapped it up and swung the momentum,'' Ferentz said. "Would we like to have that back? Absolutely.''
Ferentz said he continues to maintain confidence in his coaching staff to work through Iowa's current issues.
"I've had confidence in our coaches for 23 years and that's how I feel right now,'' Ferentz said. "We've got a room and a staff full of good people and I have total confidence in our staff.''