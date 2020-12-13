The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Badgers

IOWA CITY -- Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 28-7 win over Wisconsin on Saturday:

1. The good

Patience paid off in a number of ways for Tyler Goodson on Saturday.

The sophomore's vision and ability to wait for things to set up led Goodson to his fourth 100-yard rushing effort of the season in the win over Wisconsin.

Goodson gained 106 yards, including an 80-yard carry into the end zone on a gap scheme play in the fourth quarter that finished off Iowa's most productive offensive day against Wisconsin since scoring 30 in a one-point loss to the Badgers in 2010.

"I think all running backs expect to break a long run,'' Goodson said. "It was all for us to keep going, keep pounding and then once we break their will, we break one.''

Goodson's 80-yard touchdown run was the longest run by a Big Ten player this season and the Hawkeyes' longest rushing play since Bettendorf's Tavian Banks gained 82 yards on a carry against Iowa State in 1997.

2. The consistently good

Has this been Phil Parker's best coaching job as Iowa's defensive coordinator?