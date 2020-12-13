The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Badgers

IOWA CITY -- Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 28-7 win over Wisconsin on Saturday:
1. The good
Patience paid off in a number of ways for Tyler Goodson on Saturday.
The sophomore's vision and ability to wait for things to set up led Goodson to his fourth 100-yard rushing effort of the season in the win over Wisconsin.
Goodson gained 106 yards, including an 80-yard carry into the end zone on a gap scheme play in the fourth quarter that finished off Iowa's most productive offensive day against Wisconsin since scoring 30 in a one-point loss to the Badgers in 2010.
"I think all running backs expect to break a long run,'' Goodson said. "It was all for us to keep going, keep pounding and then once we break their will, we break one.''
Goodson's 80-yard touchdown run was the longest run by a Big Ten player this season and the Hawkeyes' longest rushing play since Bettendorf's Tavian Banks gained 82 yards on a carry against Iowa State in 1997.
2. The consistently good
Has this been Phil Parker's best coaching job as Iowa's defensive coordinator?
Perhaps. Parker-coached Hawkeye defenses have been consistently good but this year's group has turned in some impressive work considering that Iowa began the season by replacing seven starters from the lineup the Hawkeyes put on the field in the Holiday Bowl last December.
End Chauncey Golston and defensive backs Dane Belton, Matt Hankins and Jack Koerner were the only returning starters from a group that has grown into one of the Big Ten's best.
After limiting Wisconsin to 225 total yards and just 56 rushing yards on Saturday, the Hawkeyes now rank in the top 11 nationally in four statistical categories.
Iowa ranks eighth nationally this week in scoring defense at 16.4 points per game.
The Hawkeyes are also 10th in rushing defense at 102.7 yards per game, 11th in total defense at 310.6 yards and are fifth in allowing 2.7 yards per rush.
3. The reward
With Saturday's win, Iowa possesses all four of the traveling trophies it plays for for the first time since 2015.
Before earning the Heartland Trophy on Saturday and celebrating possession of the bronze bull on Saturday, victories this season allowed the Hawkeyes to retain Floyd of Rosedale and the Heroes Trophy.
Iowa also currently holds the Cy-Hawk Trophy although the Hawkeyes did not meet Iowa State this year.
"To have all four means a lot, the first time since 2015, and we all remember what a special year that was,'' offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger said, referencing Iowa's last Rose Bowl season.
The win also capped a big week for three Hawkeyes for another reason.
Defensive end Joe Evans, return specialist Charlie Jones and fullback Monte Pottebaum were awarded scholarships earlier in the week.
4. The bad, then good
Spencer Petras had another one of those is-he-not-the-guy or is-he-the-guy performances Saturday.
The sophomore, who undoubtedly could have benefited from a normal spring, summer and preseason routine, had another off-again, on-again outing.
He did complete 10-of-17 passes but threw for just 87 yards, was flagged for intentional grounding on a bizarre throw that bewildered even the cardboard cutouts in the stands while running an offense that converted on 1-of-9 third-down plays in the first half.
After halftime, Petras showed continued great leadership and made strikingly-good throws for gains of 38 and 53 yards to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, connections that demonstrated growth of a quarterback who remains a work in progress but has led Iowa to a 6-2 record.
He will remain Iowa's guy for the rest of this season and will, assuming a normal spring, have to earn it all over again in 2021.
5. The potentially ugly
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's performance in his final regular-season game at Kinnick Stadium was a thing of beauty.
His inability to stick the landing after doing a celebratory flip after scoring his second touchdown wasn't.
After a quick trip to the training room, Smith-Marsette spent the rest of the game in a walking boot after injuring an ankle as he landed.
"That's a painful lesson, right? Youthful exuberance,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "Ihmir is a very spirited guy, demonstrative guy. If he had nailed his landing, might have been a great move. Hopefully he'll be able to bounce back.''
Smith-Marsette did move from 22nd to 18th on Iowa's career receiving yards list and from 14th to 10th on the career all-purpose yards list with his 140 receiving yards and 167 all-purpose yards against the Badgers.
