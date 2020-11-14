The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 35-7 victory at Minnesota:
1. The good
Iowa's defense created its share of havoc in helping the Hawkeyes retain possession of the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for a sixth straight year.
In addition to Jack Koerner and Riley Moss intercepting passes — the latter his fourth carer interception against Minnesota — and Koerner blocking a field goal attempt, Zach VanValkenburg was leading a dominating effort by Iowa on the defensive front.
VanValkenburg recorded three sacks and Daviyon Nixon added a fourth while the Hawkeyes broke up five Tanner Morgan passes and VanValkenburg forced a hurry.
"He was just out there doing his thing," defensive end Chauncey Golston said. "He's just relentless."
The work helped limit Minnesota to a season-lows of 312 yards of offense and 3.6 yards per carry.
2. The Goodson
As a follow up to the 113 yards he rushed for against Michigan State, Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 142 yards on 20 carries against Minnesota.
The sophomore is now averaging 5.95 yards per carry, helping Iowa average 5.43 yards on the 135 occasions it has ran the ball during its 2-2 start.
His work helped Iowa gain an average of 6.7 yards per rush against the Gophers.
The Hawkeyes set out to average around 4.5 yards per carry as a team goal, but it has been four years since Iowa last topped 4yards per carry as a team.
3. The 3, 2, 1
As a wise-old Texan once suggested, you can't take them with you, so Kirk Ferentz left all of his available timeouts behind Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium.
With Minnesota starters still on the field lining up across from Iowa reserves in a 35-0 game with 19 seconds remaining, coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout as the Gophers faced a second-and-goal situation from he Iowa 4-yard line.
Ferentz followed suit, calling each of his available timeouts before Minnesota scored on a 4-yard pass play to prevent the shutout.
"They called a timeout, I guess to look at what we were doing and so I just wanted to make sure we got a good look at what they were doing," Ferentz said.
"There was no sense taking them on the bus with us. Figured we'd take Floyd with us and leave the timeouts here."
4. The newfound depth
In the season opener, a combination of injury and illness had Iowa scrambling and adjusting the linebackers it was putting on the field.
Now, the Hawkeyes find themselves with no shortage of depth.
Seth Benson played his third game at middle linebacker against Minnesota and the player who topped the depth chart at the position in the preseason, Jack Campbell, saw his first action of the year against the Golden Gophers.
Benson and Campbell combined for 12 tackles against Minnesota, work that did not go unnoticed.
"Those guys have a nose for the ball," Iowa safety Jack Koerner said. "It makes playing defense a lot easier when you have guys like that who will put their bodies on the line and do anything for the team. They'll get a tackle by any means, any way they can."
5. The ugly
Iowa did a lot right in its second straight blowout win, magnifying the a couple of issues in the kicking game against the Golden Gophers.
Keith Duncan missed a 50-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter, sending it wide right and preventing the Hawkeyes from adding to their 14-0 lead after Koerner recorded an interception for the third straight game.
Duncan is now 4-of-6 in field goal attempts this season.
He saw his string of successful PAT attempts end as well when he had to chase down a high snap after Ihmir Smith-Marsette's touchdown reception in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
That ended a string of 141 consecutive successful PAT kicks by the Hawkeyes, dating to the first quarter of Iowa's 40-10 win over Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2016 when Duncan had a PAT attempt blocked in the first quarter.
He went on to add four PAT kicks that day, the last of a 38-of-39 effort Duncan had as a freshman.
Miguel Recinos was perfect in 92 PAT kicks in the 2017 and 2018 seasons and Duncan was perfect in 32 attempts last season in addition to hitting his first 13 tries this year.
Overall, Duncan has connected on 84-of-86 PAT kicks as a Hawkeye.
