The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Huskers

4. The bad

Nebraska took the field allowing 223.2 rushing yards per game, 13th in the Big Ten.

The Cornhuskers switched up some things, starting to play backside more than they had shown, and limited the Hawkeyes to 129 yards on the ground.

Iowa's 2.9 yards per carry were the fewest of the season and the rushing total was the second lowest of the season, but after gaining 35 yards on the ground through two quarters, the Hawkeyes did collect 94 in the second half.

"We went in, made some adjustments, got coaching from the coaches and put it down the field in the second half," Goodson said.

5. The ugly

The interception Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw in the second quarter may have been one of the ugliest passes hurled by a Hawkeye in some time.

Scrambling at the time in hopes of making something out of nothing on a third-and-11 situation from the Iowa 29-yard line, Petras tried to force a ball that he should have either thrown out of bounds or simply swallowed and let punter Tory Taylor do his thing.

In hindsight, Petras gets that.

Iowa coaches trust Petras will learn from it.

"We don't have any plans or discussions about making any changes there," Ferentz said. "It's just all about him taking every experience he gains week to week, seeing what he can do to add to his play."

