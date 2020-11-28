The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Huskers

IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 26-20 victory over Nebraska on Friday at Kinnick Stadium:
1. The good
Iowa found itself in new territory during Friday's game against Nebraska.
For the first time this season, the Hawkeyes didn't lead at halftime, and when the Cornhuskers scored on the first drive of the second half Iowa found itself trailing 20-13.
The Hawkeyes responded well to that situation, scoring the game's last 13 points to earn the Heroes Trophy for a sixth consecutive year.
Iowa tied the game with a 14-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that kept the Nebraska defense on the field for 6 minutes, 18 seconds. It was the Hawkeyes' longest drive of the year in both the number of plays ran and in the amount of time it took to score.
It was the type of measured response that reflected growth in a 4-2 team that was challenged by a young Nebraska team.
Iowa met the challenge, regaining a bit of an edge on the ground to dictate tempo and complementing that with a defense which limited the Cornhuskers to 48 rushing yards in the final two quarters and created a game-sealing turnover in the final minutes.
As coach Kirk Ferentz alluded to in his post-game news conference, Iowa's play wasn't perfect but it was resilient and that represents another step forward.
2. The workload
Tyler Goodson carried the ball a career-high 30 times for Iowa, including 19 second-half rushes that helped the Hawkeyes jump-start their ground game.
It marked the first time since Jordan Canzeri rushed 43 times in a 2015 game against Illinois that an Iowa back has carried the ball 30 times in a game.
Goodson totaled 111 yards against the Cornhuskers, the fourth time in his career he has topped the century mark and the second time he has accomplished that feat against Nebraska.
3. The look
Iowa has won seven of the 10 games it has played against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten Conference including the last six games between the teams.
Kicker Keith Duncan, who contributed four field goals and two extra points to the Hawkeyes' winning effort, suggested that after hearing Nebraska players talk about how they were growing mustaches last week for the Iowa game that the Cornhuskers might have their priorities misplaced when it comes to the rivalry.
"I think they're too worried about growing their mustaches than playing football," Duncan said. "That's the difference between Iowa and Nebraska. We are focused on football, focused on playing the right way. We came out with the win. They've got the mustaches."
4. The bad
Nebraska took the field allowing 223.2 rushing yards per game, 13th in the Big Ten.
The Cornhuskers switched up some things, starting to play backside more than they had shown, and limited the Hawkeyes to 129 yards on the ground.
Iowa's 2.9 yards per carry were the fewest of the season and the rushing total was the second lowest of the season, but after gaining 35 yards on the ground through two quarters, the Hawkeyes did collect 94 in the second half.
"We went in, made some adjustments, got coaching from the coaches and put it down the field in the second half," Goodson said.
5. The ugly
The interception Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw in the second quarter may have been one of the ugliest passes hurled by a Hawkeye in some time.
Scrambling at the time in hopes of making something out of nothing on a third-and-11 situation from the Iowa 29-yard line, Petras tried to force a ball that he should have either thrown out of bounds or simply swallowed and let punter Tory Taylor do his thing.
In hindsight, Petras gets that.
Iowa coaches trust Petras will learn from it.
"We don't have any plans or discussions about making any changes there," Ferentz said. "It's just all about him taking every experience he gains week to week, seeing what he can do to add to his play."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!