The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Illini

Most importantly he demonstrated great leadership as he rallied his teammates to on a day when things could have easily gone south.

3. The fun

At the end of the day, football remains a game and through a couple of open press box windows in a largely-empty Memorial Stadium, it was easy to hear Hawkeye players encouraging each other as Iowa rallied to win.

From 0-2 to 5-2, from down 14-0 to winning 35-14, this Iowa team seems to be having a good time as it moves from one challenge to the next.

"The guys were having fun. These guys, they enjoy each other. The team has a good vibe and they're having fun right now,'' Ferentz said. "I think they're really proud of what they've done and what they've accomplished the past five weeks.''

4. The not so bad

On a day when things could have ended very differently for Iowa, it turned to be a pretty average game for the Hawkeyes as they earned their seventh straight victory over Illinois and their fifth consecutive win this season.

In the win streak over the Fighting Illini, a run which dates to a 2008, Iowa has averaged 35.5 points per game against Illinois. The Hawkeye defense has limited the Illini to 11.6 points during that span.