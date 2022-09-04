The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits

Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 7-3 victory Saturday over South Dakota State:

1. The good

Despite replacing three starters from a year ago, being without a fourth and losing a fifth during Saturday's game, the Iowa defense dominated from start to finish against the Jackrabbits.

This year's group laid a solid foundation to build as it limited South Dakota State to six first downs and 120 total yards. That was the fewest yards the Hawkeyes have given up in a game since holding Maryland to 115 yards in 2018 and the fewest in a season opener since Kent State collected 110 vs. Iowa in 2004.

Coach John Stiegelmeier said earlier in the week that he feared the Jackrabbits would have issues attempting to run the ball against Iowa. Those fears proved accurate.

South Dakota State mustered just 33 yards on 31 carries, a paltry average of 1.1 yards per carry that helped the Hawkeyes limit the Jackrabbits to average gains of 2.1 yards on its 57 snaps.

Iowa recorded nine tackles for a loss and four sacks, including a pair by Joe Evans and 1.5 by Logan Lee.

"At one point, we did say if we get across the 50, we were going to make it four-down territory. We never had that chance,'' Stiegelmeier said.

He said he told coach Kirk Ferentz following the game he felt the Hawkeyes' defense was "phenomenal,'' adding, "You don't have to worry as much about offense when you have a group like that.''

2. The consistently good

The average starting point for the South Dakota State offense Saturday was the 16-yard line, a byproduct of the work Tory Taylor provided on his career-high 10 punts.

The junior had punts downed at the 1, 2, 6, 8, 8 and 12 yards lines while averaging 47.9 yards per punt. Seven of Taylor's punts were downed inside the 20-yard line and three covered more than 50 yards.

All of that, Ferentz said, "Is really huge. It makes a tough hill to climb if you're on offense.''

Ferentz praised the ability of Taylor to place the ball pretty much anywhere he wanted.

"I think he missed on one or two, and then the last one is on us. They went for the block. That was on us to have him go put it in the end zone,'' Ferentz said.

3. The bad

Beyond being limited to 10 first downs and 166 total yards -- Iowa's lowest total since being held to 156 at Wisconsin last season -- the issues the Hawkeyes had moving the football magnified the significance of Iowa's two turnovers.

Spencer Petras threw an interception in the second quarter that led to the Jackrabbits' only points and Leshon Williams fumbled the ball away at the South Dakota State 7-yard line late in the third quarter.

The pass Petras had picked off was returned 17 yards to the Iowa 38-yard line and while the Hawkeye defense limited the Jackrabbits to 11 yards on seven plays, the three points Hunter Dustman scored did tie the game at 3-3 at the half.

Williams' snafu -- a byproduct in many respects of the defensive work of veteran linebacker Adam Bock -- thwarted one Iowa's best offensive drives of the game.

Petras had overcome a 12-yard sack with a 27-yard pass to Arland Bruce IV, who followed with an 11-yard gain during a 53-yard march before Williams lost the ball.

The red-zone mistake is something Williams knows he must learn from during a game which saw him rush a career-high 24 times for a career-best 72 yards.

"It looked like on the board like that was just a great play by the linebacker, the guy did a nice job, but nonetheless, we've got to bring that ball back, got to secure that,'' Ferentz said. "Leshon has really practiced well and he's really grown over the last two years. I think he's going to be a really good football player for us.''

4. The ugly

Iowa's offensive line has been a work in progress since the beginning of spring practice and with two starters who did not top a depth chart compiled at the beginning of the week it is apparent there is still plenty of work to do.

The fingerprints of the Hawkeyes' offensive struggles -- from the average of 1.6 yards on the ground on 36 carries to Petras' 11-of-25 passing effort -- can be found on the inconsistencies up front.

It all led Iowa to earning its first win in a game without scoring a touchdown since a 6-4 victory at Penn State in 2004.

Logan Jones at center and Beau Stephens at right guard made their first career starts Saturday.

Stephens joined left guard Nick DeJong in starting after being listed on the second team at other positions earlier in the week. Jones, Stephens and DeJong joined left tackle Mason Richman and Connor Colby, who shifted from right guard to right tackle, in the starting front five.

Ferentz said changes, which moved Tyler Elsbury and Jack Plumb to back-up roles, was based on what coaches saw in practice.

"I think we have seven or eight guys right now that we're going to play this year,'' Ferentz said. "We've had some guys behind the scenes that have missed time, so we're trying to learn more about them and get them a little more cohesive.''

Ferentz described Saturday as a learning day for the group. "When they see the film, it will be good for them,'' he said.

5. The spot on

Jack Campbell wasn't in a finger-pointing mood following Saturday's game and with one swing, he drove the ball out of the park.

The Iowa linebacker said he said he has little tolerance for fans who chose to jeer the Hawkeye offense as it struggled against the Jackrabbits.

Campbell said he has "no time to whine or complain,'' and suggested that things are different within the confines of the Iowa locker room.

"For the outside world, everyone can point fingers but when you're in that locker room, you're one team, you're one unit,'' Campbell said. "We just play for each other, no matter what. No matter what. So, that's all I'm gonna say on that.''