The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions

The junior defensive tackle finished Saturday with five tackles, one sack, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry and one memory of a lifetime.

Nixon's 71-yard interception return for Iowa's final score was a thing of beauty as the 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman slipped between a pair of pursuing Penn State players, offering a bit of a Euro step and even shuffling the ball from one arm to the other as he collected his first-ever pick six.

"It was an impressive play by a really impressive football player,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "The bad news is, we'll probably be hearing about this for the next month, if not longer.''

That's something Ferentz is willing to live with.

"You talk about a big play. That's a big play,'' Ferentz said.

3. The better by the day

There are still some rough edges to smooth out, but Iowa's offense continues to show growth.

Building around the strength of its offensive front, the Hawkeyes are well on their way to establishing an identity built around a physical run game.