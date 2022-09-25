The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights

There is never anything ugly about a Big Ten Conference road victory.

Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 27-10 victory at Rutgers on Saturday night:

1. The good

Able to establish a ground game against a run defense that had been allowing 32.3 yards per game, the Hawkeye offense took a step forward Saturday night.

It started with stronger cohesion from the front five creating opportunities for a collection of running backs that was at full strength for the first time this season.

Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson and Gavin Williams combined to run for 139 yards, helping open things for an 11-of-17 passing performance by Spencer Petras that covered 148 yards.

"The thing that goes unnoticed by a lot of people are those four-, five-, six-yard runs on first down. Those are big for us, really help get things going,'' said tight end Sam LaPorta, who led Iowa with four receptions for 77 yards.

Seeing improvement in all three phases, coach Kirk Ferentz said with each game coaches are learning more about what the Hawkeye offense can become.

"We're still not as cohesive as we need to be, but I think we're making progress,'' Ferentz said.

2. The good to be back

Dealing with the death of his father, running back Leshon Williams watched Iowa's win over Nevada on television with family members.

He celebrated being back with his extended family by leading Iowa in rushing with 64 yards on 11 carries at Rutgers including a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter which extended the Hawkeyes' lead to 24-3.

"It felt good to help them get the win,'' the sophomore running back said, calling his touchdown carry special. "That was a beautiful feeling after losing my father, getting that touchdown. That touchdown meant a lot to me.''

Williams said his coaches and teammates are helping him cope with his loss.

"The support system, they've all been there for me. I watched all of the (Nevada) game last week and afterward, guys were texting me after the game, 3 o'clock, saying they won it for me,'' Williams said. "They're my brothers.''

3. The consistently good

After holding Rutgers to 10 points, Iowa's defense is now surrendering a nation-low average of 5.8 points per game during the Hawkeyes' 3-1 start.

The Hawkeyes rank sixth in the country in defending the run and in total defense, allowing 73 yards per game on the ground and 236.2 yards overall. Iowa sits in 14th in pass defense at 163.2 yards per game.

Overall, Hawkeye opponents have scored 23 points through four games. That is the fewest points allowed by an Iowa defense to start the season in that span in 66 years. The Hawkeyes gave up just 20 points in the first four games in 1956.

"That's pretty impressive," Ferentz said. "Clearly the guys are really playing at a high level right now, doing a good job.''

4. The better than good

Something about the Big Ten opener brings out the best in the Hawkeyes' defense.

For the second straight season, Iowa's defense scored two touchdowns in the opening game of the conference season with Cooper DeJean finding the end zone on a 45-yard interception return in the first quarter and Kaevon Merriweather running back a fumble 30 yards in the second.

"Those turnovers for scores, they changed everything,'' Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. "We were moving the ball, felt that a lot of things on the (play) call sheet were working. But we turned the ball over and it made all the difference.''

Riley Moss returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns against Indiana in the Hawkeyes' 2021 Big Ten opener and Merriweather said the similarities had everything to do with readiness.

"We were just doing what we do,'' Merriweather said. "We may make mistakes in practice on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday but when the game comes around we're ready.''

Merriweather certainly was when Sebastian Castro's hit on Joshua Youngblood jarred free the ball.

"I saw Castro make that big hit and saw the ball come out and then everything slowed down,'' Merriweather said. "It seemed like was looking at it for five seconds, then I scooped it up and started running. First touchdown in college, feels great.''

5. The bad into good

Making the most of a bad situation after cornerback Terry Roberts was a late scratch after aggravating an injury during pregame warm-ups, Castro stepped in and competed well.

In addition to being in a position to make the hit and force a fumble that helped Iowa enjoy a 3-0 edge in turnover margin, Castro finished with four tackles and was one of five Hawkeyes to break up passes during an expanded role.

"Sebastian was the next guy up and he came in and made plays,'' Ferentz said. "He's one of those guys who seems to find a different gear in game competition and I'm hoping this will be a shot in the arm confidence-wise for him.''

Iowa's most significant injury during the game involved linebacker Jestin Jacobs, who was seeing his first action since suffering an injury in the season opener. Ferentz said the preliminary report on Jacobs "did not look good,'' but expects to know more as this week progresses.