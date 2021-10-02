The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Terrapins

Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 51-14 win at Maryland on Friday night:
1. The good
Iowa's defense continues to manufacture opportunities for the Hawkeye offense.
Maryland turned the ball over seven times, the most takeaways Iowa has had in a single game since Northwestern turned the ball over eight times against the Hawkeyes in a game in 1987.
Friday's effort was a collaborative one, with six Hawkeyes intercepting passes. A seventh, Jay Higgins, recovered a fumble during Iowa's 31-point second quarter.
Riley Moss, Jack Koerner, Dane Belton, Kaevon Merriweather, Terry Roberts and Quinn Schulte each picked off passes, part of a secondary which is benefiting from the pressure Iowa's defensive front is putting on opposing quarterbacks.
2. The better than good
Spencer Petras continues to make steady growth under center for Iowa.
Since completing 13-of-28 passes in the Hawkeyes' season opener against Indiana, the junior quarterback has seen his season completion percentage grow weekly.
Following a 21-of-30 performance against the Terrapins, Petras has now completed 62% of his passes this season. He has connected on 85-of-137 attempts for 943 yards, throwing seven touchdown passes while being intercepted just once.
Petras has led Iowa to an 11-2 record as Iowa's starting quarterback, matching the best winning percentage by signal caller in school history. Brad Banks was 11-2 as Iowa's starter in 2002.
3. The not so bad
With Kyler Schott making his first start of the season at a guard spot and true freshman Connor Colby starting for a second straight week, Iowa's offensive line held up fairly well against a Maryland team that led the Big Ten in sacks.
The Terps got to Spencer Petras just twice, half of the season average Maryland carried into the game. The junior was dropped once in the second quarter after Iowa had opened a 31-7 lead and then early in the third quarter.
The Hawkeyes collected a season-high 428 yards of offense, averaging 5.4 yards on the 80 plays Iowa ran in the victory.
Iowa's ground game showed progress, but was still held to an average of 3.5 yards per carry while accumulating 145 yards.
4. The ugly
The injury suffered by Maryland receiver Dontay Demus early in the second quarter as he fumbled while returning a kick knocked one of the Big Ten's best players out of the game.
The conference's leading receiver, entering the game with an average of 111.5 receiving yards per game, demonstrated his skill during Terrapins' first-quarter touchdown drive with catches of 26 and 22 yards. He led Maryland with 61 yards on four receptions before leaving.
Coach Mike Locksley said X-rays were taken Friday night, but the results of an MRI would determine the severity of what he called a "lower-body injury.''
5. The aftermath
Fifth-ranked Iowa is where it wants to be heading into next weekend's game against fourth-ranked Penn State.
Coach Kirk Ferentz is curious to see how his team will handle everything that goes with the potential top-five match-up.
"When you play your way into big games, the circus will come to town," Ferentz said.
Kinnick Stadium will be the big top at 3 p.m. on Saturday, a day when Ferentz expects to learn a lot more about this Iowa team.
"A lot of good things are happening," Ferentz said. "I think our senior leadership, the guys who have played, has been good. They've shown the younger guys how to act and prepare. That has led us to five wins in a row, but good we are I still don't think we really know."