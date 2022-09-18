The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes and Wolf Pack

IOWA CITY -- Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 27-0 victory over Nevada at Kinnick Stadium:

1. The really good

Whenever a defense is able to shutout an opponent, savor it.

In today's college football, holding an opponent without a point is a rare occurrence.

Iowa's shutout of Nevada was the Hawkeyes' first since winning 20-0 at Northwestern in 2019, the first at Kinnick Stadium since a 30-0 win over Rutgers earlier that same season and just the sixth in the 129 games Iowa has played since Phil Parker became the program's defensive coordinator in 2012.

"It's what we work for,'' said defensive back Cooper DeJean, who had his second interception in as many games. "You don't want to give up any points in any game and when it happens it means that each person is doing their job. We still have things to work on and fix for the next game, but to the shutout is important.''

2. The consistently good

Jack Campbell continues to be good at football.

The middle linebacker had a game-high 10 tackles for Iowa, the second time this season and the seventh time the Cedar Falls, Iowa native has recorded a double-digit tackle total.

Campbell moved from 79th to 68th on Iowa's career tackle charts Saturday, topping the 200-tackle plateau with his second stop. He now has 208 tackles in college career.

His work Saturday helped limit Nevada to 69 rushing yards and 1.9 yards per carry.

3. The good

True freshman Drew Stevens and sophomore Aaron Blom split kicking duties in Iowa's first two games but Stevens took on all kicking duties in the Nevada win.

The North Augusta, S.C., native delivered, connected on the first two field goal tries of his career, hitting from 43 and 33 yards, connected on three PAT kicks in addition to driving five of his six kickoffs into the end zone. Blom was 1-of-3 in field goals tries through two games.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Stevens was told Friday by special teams coordinator LeVar Woods that he would be the starter.

"The guys have been going back and forth and I've been saying all along that we were probably going to ride the roller coaster a little bit,'' Ferentz said. "We're really pleased with both guys and Aaron, you haven't seen the last of him. ... We have two good kickers right now and hopefully they can get comfortable.''

4. The not so bad

The bar had been set low, but it was a day of season highs for the Iowa offense.

The Hawkeyes compiled a season-best 337 yards of offense as Iowa moved to 2-1, having their best efforts of the season with 162 rushing yards and 175 passing yards.

Quarterback Spencer Petras spread the ball around hitting seven different receivers and hit Arland Bruce IV with a 21-yard scoring pass, Iowa's first touchdown pass of the year.

Kaleb Johnson had Iowa's first 100-yard rushing effort of the season, gaining 103 and helping the Hawkeyes average a season-best 4.6 yards per carry.

"The whole (offensive) unit together, it just felt cohesive and I think everything just clicked today,'' Bruce said. "It just felt really good to be out there. It was fun.''

5. The ugly skies

With its three weather delays totaling 3 hours, 56 minutes, Saturday's second half was a stop-and-go affair.

Play was halted from 8:36 until 9:56 p.m. when the teams returned to action for nine minutes before lightning prompted a second delay at 10:05 p.m.

The next snap came at 11:55 p.m. when Nevada quarterback Shane Illingworth, who completed 14-of-28 passes for 82 yards, threw an incomplete screen pass on a third-and-22 play as lightning lit up the sky again and sent the teams off the field at 11:57 p.m.

"It was a long, long mental battle,'' DeJean said. "Obviously we were just sitting in the locker room for a while but we all had stay focused, stay locked in and finish the job we started.''

Lightning cleared the area and the teams resumed play at 12:43 a.m. on Sunday, completing the game.

The Wolf Pack's Brandon Talton, who hit a 56-yard game winner against Purdue in 2019, missed a 57-yard try on the first snap as play began again, putting the ball in Iowa hands where Spencer Petras hit Nico Ragaini for a 46-yard gain on the first snap.