The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes deal with adversity, run game issues

Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 24-14 victory over Colorado State:
1. The good
Iowa didn't look like the fifth-ranked team in the nation Saturday, but that's not all bad.
A team as green as the one the Hawkeyes are fielding this season will have some inconsistencies and rough spots, but how Iowa dealt with that adversity was among the best things to come out of Saturday's win.
The Hawkeye defense regrouped, refocused and came out of the locker room in the second half in beast mode. Iowa limited Colorado State to 78 total yards in the second half, fewer than the Rams had collected in either of the first two quarters.
"We definitely didn't play great football in the first half, but I think we did a good job in the second half,'' Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said. "It's a good lesson to be learned.''
The tone was set during the third quarter when Iowa scored 14 straight points to erase a 14-7 halftime deficit. The Hawkeyes limited Colorado State to 32 yards on 19 plays during the quarter, an average of 1.7 yards per play.
Jack Campbell's fumble recovery at the six-yard line to set up a quick score on a Tyrone Tracy six-yard run one snap later changed the complexion of the game and added to the collection of 51 points Iowa has scored on 10 takeaways this season.
That ability to fight through adversity will only benefit the Hawkeyes in long term.
2. The equally good
There was downfield depth to the Iowa passing game Saturday.
Colorado State's decision to take on the Hawkeyes in single coverage created an opportunity for Iowa to challenge the Rams one on one but quarterback Spencer Petras welcomed that challenge.
He connected with Keagan Johnson on pass plays of 43 and 49 yards, hit Nico Ragaini for a 34-yard gain, Sam LaPorta for a 27-yard score and Tyler Goodson for a 22-yard gain.
Those five plays accounted for 175 of the 224 passing yards Petras collected on 15 completions among 23 attempts.
Given that Iowa had combined for just four pass plays of 20 yards or more in its first three games combined, it was a day when the Hawkeye passing attack showed needed growth.
3. The bad
Iowa has generally faced solid defensive teams so far this season, but the Hawkeyes' third-down conversion rate has been a bit troublesome.
Iowa moved the chains on third down just four times on 13 third-down plays against Colorado State and four games into the season, among Big Ten teams only Wisconsin has a worse third-down conversion rate than the Hawkeyes. Iowa has gained a first down on 20 of 56 third-down tries, a 35.7% success rate.
Iowa's defense sits in the middle of the Big Ten pack in stopping teams on third down. The Hawkeyes sit in seventh in the league in that area, limiting foes to a 34.8% success rate.
"We have to tighten down on third downs and get off the field,'' linebacker Seth Benson said after the Rams had gained a first down 11 times on 23 third-down plays.
4. The ugly
Iowa's rushing attack spent most of Saturday spinning its wheels.
Facing a more traditional four-man defensive front for the first time this season, there was on-the-job learning that took place for an offensive line that counted two freshmen and a sophomore among its front five.
Goodson led Iowa's rushing attack with 57 yards on 18 carries but three sacks and eight tackles for a loss left the Hawkeyes with 54 rushing yards on 32 attempts as a team, a miserable 1.7 yards per carry.
"We're four games into it and we're probably going to have to come up with a little better plan and execute it a little better,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I think we're capable.''
5. The turnaround
Unbeaten through September for just the fourth time in Ferentz's 23 seasons, Iowa doesn't have a lot of time to dwell on the good or the bad from the Colorado State game.
The Hawkeyes have a short week of preparation this week, visiting unbeaten Maryland on Friday at 7 p.m.
Shortly after a dominating 18-tackle performance, Campbell was moving on.
He planned to spend time with family members Saturday night, then turn his thoughts to the Terrapins.
"I'm so happy we won. We go the 'W' and it will be nice to enjoy it a bit, but it's a short week,'' Campbell said. "There has to be a sense of urgency.''