The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes have plenty to fix during bye week

"It came down to execution and they were just more ready than we were,'' Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said.

4. The ugly

Complementary football is one of those terms that gets tossed around frequently, but one of the strengths of Iowa's 6-0 start to the season vanished Saturday.

The Hawkeyes' offense, defense and special teams spent the first half of the season feeding off of each other, setting each other up for success.

After collecting 20 turnovers through six games, Iowa's defense turned Purdue over just once and that came when TJ Sheffield fumbled the ball into the end zone as he attempted to stretch around the pylon in failed hopes of adding to the Boilermakers' third quarter lead.

Two sacks and an incomplete pass later, Iowa punted the ball away.

" I need to do a better job of getting the ball out of my hand but that was a big turning point if we score there,'' Petras said. "... There will be plenty of evidence on the tapes. We'll just have to see how we can do better.''