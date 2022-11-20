The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes savor 'incredible opportunity'

MINNEAPOLIS -- Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 13-10 victory at Minnesota on Saturday:

1. The good

Things were about as good as it gets for Iowa when it left Huntington Bank Stadium on a frigid November night.

The Hawkeyes beat a long-time rival and won a trophy game for the second straight week, won their seventh game of the season and their fourth straight.

Most significantly, the Hawkeyes now control their own destiny in the West Division of the Big Ten and are one victory away from claiming at least a share of their second straight division title and playing in the Big Ten Championship Game for a second straight year.

Having that opportunity in Friday's 3 p.m. game against Nebraska is a long way from 3-4 and something Iowa players don't take for granted.

"It would mean a lot,'' senior safety Kaevon Merriweather said. "You don't get that opportunity all the time. This would be my second time being able to hold that trophy and to be able to go out to Indy. It's an incredible opportunity, an incredible chance we have in front of us.''

2. The better than good

There were a couple of noteworthy accomplishments that occurred during the Hawkeyes' win on Saturday.

Kicker Drew Stevens connected on field goals of 38 and 21 yards, the latter the game-deciding kick with 28 seconds remaining.

The last field goal was the 15th in 17 attempts this season, moving Stevens past Nate Kaeding and Mike Meyer for the most field goals kicked as a freshman in the history of the Iowa program.

Both Iowa and Minnesota made a little history in the first penalty-free game at the Football Bowl Subdivision level since the Army-Navy games in 1986. It was also the Hawkeyes' first penalty-free effort since going without a penalty in a 2019 Outback Bowl win over Mississippi State.

And speaking of history, the Hawkeye defense and coach Kirk Ferentz made a little as well.

Iowa's defense has now allowed 10 or fewer points in eight games, the first time that has been accomplished by a Hawkeye team since 1929 when Iowa allowed just 28 points during its entire eight-game season.

With the win, Ferentz won his 115th Big Ten game and is now tied with Amos Alonzo Stagg for third on the conference's all-time list. He trails only Woody Hayes (153) and Bo Schembechler (143).

3. The enjoy it while it lasts

Take a second to appreciate the play of Iowa's Jack Campbell and Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim in Saturday's game.

Both turned in incredibly spectacular performances.

Campbell delivered two game-changing plays in the final minutes of the Hawkeye victory.

He forced a fumble for the third time in his career with 5 minutes, 7 seconds remaining when he knocked the ball out of Ibrahim's hands and Deontae Craig recorded it.

Three minutes later, he recorded the fifth interception of his career when picked off a pass broken up by Riley Moss and returned it 30 yards to set-up Iowa's game-winning field goal.

The senior linebacker also finished with 10 tackles, climbing into 20th on Iowa's career tackle charts with his seventh game this season with 10 or more tackles.

Ibrahim's fumble was just his fourth in 846 career carries and while the timing couldn't have been better for Iowa, it did little to diminish the way he ran through the Hawkeye defense.

His career-high 263 rushing yards on 39 carries in the final home game of the sixth-year senior's career was a special effort.

"He's a beast,'' Iowa tight end Luke Lachey said, reflecting on his vantage point of Ibrahim's work.

4. The not so good

The run game -- both generating it and defending it -- proved problematic for Iowa.

Kaleb Johnson led the Hawkeyes for the fifth time this season with a 43-yard game on eight carries, part of a 59-yard rushing performance by Iowa as a team.

It marked the seventh time this season the Hawkeyes finished with fewer 100 rushing yards in a game. Iowa is 3-4 in those games.

The 312 yards the Hawkeyes gave up on the ground marked just the fourth time an Iowa opponent has ran for more than 100 yards on the Iowa defense this season. Saturday's win was the first for the Hawkeyes in those games.

"We missed a lot of tackles, have a lot to clean up this week,'' Iowa linebacker Seth Benson said.

5. The credit where its due

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called Saturday's game, the Golden Gophers' eighth straight loss in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale, a "courageous game" by both teams.

"We had our opportunities, didn't take advantage of them. Iowa did,'' Fleck said. "It was one of those games. It was a rivalry game, really close, could have went either way. We had our chances. It was going to come down to three or four plays, and it did.''