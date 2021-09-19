The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes show growth, and room to grow

IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the fifth-ranked Iowa football team's 30-7 victory over Kent State:
1. The good
Against Indiana, the secondary led by Riley Moss' two pick sixes made the difference.
A week later at Iowa State, it was play of linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson that helped decide things.
Saturday, a young and improving defensive line set a tone as the Hawkeyes sacked Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum seven times including once for a safety that provided Iowa with its first points.
Lukas Van Ness and Joe Evans, both back-ups in the rotation Iowa uses with its front four, led the way with two sacks apiece.
Collaboratively, the Hawkeyes limited Kent State's nation-leading rushing attack to a paltry 1.9 yards per carry and 79 total yards on the ground.
"They didn't do anything too crazy, just played the way they normally do, but they are one of the best defenses in the country and showed us why,'' Kent State coach Sean Lewis said.
2. The step forward
The Iowa offense showed signs of growth Saturday, nearly doubling its offensive output from the previous week at Iowa State.
The Hawkeyes collected 418 total yards, an effort led by Tyler Goodson's career-high 153-yard effort and improved cohesion from Iowa's front five.
"Our execution is not where it needs to be yet, and that's going to be a weekly process,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "... There were some good things going on kind of subtly. It was good to get Tyler running the ball a little bit better and hopefully we'll be able to improve on that weekly.''
On 38 running plays, Iowa averaged a season-best 5.4 yards as part of a balanced attack that saw the Hawkeyes 206 rushing yards complemented by 212 passing yards.
Iowa did a decent job of sustaining drives, leading to a 13-minute advantage in possession time. The overall work was far from perfect, but it was a step forward and that met the objective for Saturday.
3. The bad
Iowa's defense has some work to do as well.
The Hawkeyes gave up three pass plays of 20 yards or more, including a pair that went for more than 40 yards, during the first half of the game.
Keshunn Abram was on the receiving end of Crum's long throws, catching the ball in each of the eight times he was targeted and collecting 138 receiving yards on six receptions.
Moss got beat on a couple of those plays and something he tried to move beyond in the second half.
"You've got to come out in the second half like its 0-0 and forget about that stuff,'' Moss said. "We'll go over it (Sunday) in film, but in the game you just have to keep playing. You can't let that stuff get you down because it'll end up repeating and repeating.''
4. The ugly
The attention to detail that helped Iowa open the season with victories over rated Indiana and Iowa State teams was lacking at times against State.
The Hawkeyes were flagged for a season-high eight penalties for 72 yards, including a couple of flags that extended Kent State drives in the third quarter.
A roughing the passer call extended the Golden Flashes' opening drive of the quarter and a facemask moved the ball to the Iowa 12-yard line midway through the quarter on a drive that ended with Campbell forcing and Moss recovering a fumble at the goal line.
"The penalties hurt us,'' Ferentz said. "There's no great explanation for them other than concentration or just being out of position. Either way, that's something we have to do a better job of. They are always inopportune, but we had a couple that really hurt us.''
5. The future
Productive performances by players coming off of the bench for Iowa illustrate the team's depth and its potential moving forward.
"We've got a lot of young guys on our football team, but we've liked what we've seen from them,'' Ferentz said. "I've said that since January. We've really liked how they've work, all the things they do. ... They're trying, and that's one of the reasons I'm optimistic right now.''
Van Ness, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman, finished with seven tackles, two sacks and 2.5 tackles for a loss.
On offense, freshman Arland Bruce recorded the first reception of his career and freshmen running backs Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams each contributed effectively. Each carried four times with Gavin Williams gaining 17 yards and Lehon Williams picking up 13 yards.