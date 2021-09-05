The fifth quarter: Iowa-Indiana

"I was telling the coaches and my teammates it's coming low,'' Belton said. "I could really put my hand up and get it. I felt like it wasn't too hard, quick, natural. I bobbled it a little bit. It was coming hot, but I ended up securing it.''

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said quarterback Michael Penix Jr. "seemed off'' and he suspected he knew the reason why - Iowa defenders.

"They did a great job. They do what they do and do it well,'' Allen said. "He made mistakes and they made him pay.''

Iowa was also effective in stifling Indiana on the ground. A defensive front with three new starters limited the Hoosiers to 77 rushing yards and an average of 2.5 yards per carry that will win a lot of football games.

3. The holding their own

As expected, Iowa shuffled a lot of lineman in and out of the game on both sides of the ball.

Ferentz expected to learn more as he reviewed tape of the game, but he generally was pleased with the work he saw from a new starting cast on both fronts.

"Nobody seemed like they were out of place. They just seemed like they were doing okay,'' Ferentz said.''