The fifth quarter: Many Hawkeye wounds are self inflicted

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Five things to ponder following the Iowa football team's 9-6 loss at Illinois on Saturday night:

1. The good

From the continued lack of any sort of offensive consistency to a defense which surrendered 200 yards on the ground, there wasn't much good to come out of a field-goal filled setback that leaves Iowa 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten heading into a bye week.

Sacked five times, quarterback Spencer Petras proved again to durable -- he went through concussion protocol during Saturday night's game but still finished with 170 passing yards -- but more significantly there is no finger pointing going on within a team whose leadership is being tested.

"We can't hang our heads, we can't sulk and feel bad for ourselves. That's not going to change anything,'' said Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, who finished with 13 tackles and moved from 52nd to 38th on the Hawkeyes' career tackle charts. "We played hard. We came up short. We win as a team. We lose as a team. There are things all of us have to do better.''

2. The not so good

Iowa needed an edge on special teams against Illinois, but didn't generate one.

Drew Stevens provided the Hawkeyes with their only points, hitting field goals of 32 and 27 yards to answer Fighting Illini scores in the first half, but the freshman missed for the first time in seven career attempts late in the second quarter.

His 45-yard attempt -- coming in a fourth-and-19 situation after a loss of nine yards on a pass play followed by an incomplete pass -- went wide left and denied Iowa a halftime lead.

Tory Taylor averaged just 40.9 yards on eight punts -- nearly seven yards below his average and placed just three punts inside the 20 yard. His Illinois counterpart, Hugh Robertson finished six yards over his average with an average of 41.5 yards on six punts and left Iowa inside the 20 on four occasions.

3. The bad

For a second straight game, Iowa's defense has given up big chunks of yardage on the ground.

Michigan's Blake Corum and Illinois' Chase Brown had plenty to do with that, but the Hawkeyes were not as consistent defensively Saturday as Brown piled up 143 yards -- an average game for the nation's rushing leader -- and the Illini collected 200 of their 316 total yards on the ground while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

"If we had done better as on defense and given up less rush yards we would have come out of here with a win,'' defensive tackle Noah Shannon said. "There was too much leakage up front.''

Shannon saw a difference in the Hawkeyes' two more recent efforts in defending the run.

"Last week, we weren't executing. This week, we were in the right spots. We just weren't making plays,'' Shannon said.

4. The ugly

While Iowa has held five of its six opponents to 10 or fewer points this season, but offensive issues continue to plague the Hawkeyes.

Youth up front has created some issues. Petras was sacked five times and Illinois feasted on 11 tackles for a loss as a starting front five that included four sophomores and a freshman was unable to give the Iowa quarterback and other playmakers ample time to operate.

Iowa averaged 3.4 yards on the 66 plays it ran against Illinois, including a paltry 1.7 yards on 30 rushes that marked the third time this season the Hawkeyes have averaged below two yards per carry. That doesn't win games.

Penalties were problematic as well. Iowa had a season-high eight for 67 yards against the Illini. Of those, six came on offense and three of those occurred in the red zone, turning touchdown chances into field goal tries.

"It's not a matter of effort. It's a matter of execution,'' said tight end Sam LaPorta, who had a career-high nine receptions for 100 yards. "We've been hurting ourselves on offense -- penalty yards and negative plays -- and we've got to clean that up during the bye week.''

5. The aftermath

Iowa doesn't play again until visiting Ohio State on Oct. 22 and this week's bye week provides a chance to heal bodies and reset the mindset.

On the brink of falling below .500 this deep into the season for the first time since Iowa sat at 4-4 heading into the ninth game of a 4-8 year in 2012, the Hawkeyes have a little time to put the pieces together.

"We're learning on the job, but we need to learn faster,'' coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We're going to have to. It showed today. Some of our young guys, it was a little bit stressful for them. We knew they were a good defensive front. We knew that. I was hoping we'd do a little better, quite frankly.''