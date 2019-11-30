The fifth quarter: Persistent, resilient Hawkeyes find a way

Stanley threw for just 99 yards against Nebraska, but that was enough for him to join Chuck Long and Drew Tate as the only Hawkeyes to throw for more than 8,000 yards in a career.

2. The better than good

In a three-year career filled with dominant performances, A.J. Epenesa was as dominant as ever against Nebraska.

He counted five well-timed tackles for a loss and two sacks among the career-high 14 tackles he put in the books against the Cornhuskers.

To the junior, it was just another day at the office.

"That's what they expect from me,'' Epenesa said. "That's what I expect from myself.''

Double and triple teams prevented him from piling up those type of glossy statistics during the opening games of the season.

Friday's exhibition demonstrated with time, Epenesa has learned to deal with that, found ways to dominate against opponents determined to prevent him from doing just what he did to Nebraska.

"I know everybody wanted to make him an all-American back in the offseason, and I'm all for that,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "Except, there were some steps he had to take. I don't know if he is or isn't, but I wouldn't want to trade him.''