The fifth quarter: Plenty of ugly in Hawkeye performance

IOWA CITY — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 10-7 loss to Iowa State on Saturday:

1. The good

He's getting plenty of work as Iowa continues to struggle offensively, but Tory Taylor seems to find a way to consistently deliver for an inconsistent football team.

Taylor averaged 50.7 yards on six punts in the Hawkeyes' first loss to Iowa State since 2014, placing two inside the 20-yard line and booting four 50 yards or more while having a pair of touchbacks.

His work and that of others on the punt unit continue to help give Iowa opponents field position challenges. Iowa's net yards per punt averaged out at 42.7, 17 more yards per attempt than Iowa State averaged.

2. The bad when it mattered

Iowa's defense made Iowa State work for its points, but ultimately couldn't get off the field when it mattered most.

After needing 14 plays to move the ball 76 yards for a first-half field goal, the Cyclones put together a 21-play, 99-yard drive to win the game.

Against a defense that wore down in the second half, ISU moved the chains on five third-down plays during the drive and then scored on a sixth on a pass to Xavier Hutchinson, who caught 11 passes on 19 targets to account for more than half of the Cyclones' 184 passing yards.

Iowa State averaged four yards on each of the 79 plays it ran while accumulating 313 yards, a number which was too great for offensively-challenged Iowa to counter.

3. The ugly

Quarterback Spencer Petras continued to struggle to connect with Hawkeye receivers.

The senior completed 12-of-27 passes for 92 yards on Saturday, mirroring the third-year starter's opening-game struggles in a number of ways.

Petras has completed a paltry 45.1% of his passes this season, completing 23-of-51 passes for 201 yards. That is well below his career completion percentage of 57.1%.

His inability to connect with the few healthy receivers Iowa has had available has been costly. Petras targeted Arland Bruce IV 11 times on Saturday, but completed just one pass to the sophomore.

Sam LaPorta was the only other Hawkeye targeted more than twice in the ISU game and the senior caught eight balls for 55 yards.

Petras has thrown two interceptions, fumbled once and saved a second fumble Saturday when he chased down an errant snap, but all of it only piles onto the troubles Iowa has had while scoring just one touchdown in eight quarters of football.

That's not a game Iowa can win no matter who is under center and while a change might provide a bit of spark until other issues are resolved the struggles will likely persist.

"In both of these games (Petras) is still not getting enough help to really do a fair assessment,'' Ferentz said. "He hasn't been perfect. Nobody has. We have a lot of moving parts right now on offense and we're shorthanded at a couple positions.''

Ferentz maintains Petras has taken every snap this season because he has given Iowa its best chance to win given the available personnel.

"The best way I can phrase it is we have a lot more exposure to what's going on with our players on a daily basis,'' Ferentz said. "You get to see them on Saturdays, obviously you get to interview them, talk to them and all that, but we see them on a daily basis, and this goes back to spring and last fall as well.''

4. The even uglier

Iowa's offensive struggles are not all on Petras and Ferentz is right when he suggests that the issues are multiple.

The Hawkeyes' offensive line play has been inconsistent, its receiver position has been crippled by injuries and its running game, also with projected starter Gavin Williams injured, has failed to gain much traction either.

"Part of complementary football is other people helping out when one unit is not going well, but we're going to have to move the ball offensively,'' Ferentz said. "We're not going to sit around waiting on special teams and defense to win every game for us. We can't do that. That's not realistic.''

Iowa averaged 2.9 yards per play against the Cyclones and the 2.3 yards it averaged on the ground — while an improvement from the 1.7 yards in week one — remains nearly half of the objective of four yards per carry that is a typical Hawkeye goal.

Stepping back a bit further, Iowa's offensive issues extend well beyond the hour when the South Dakota State buses pulled into the Kinnick Stadium parking lot earlier this month.

The Hawkeyes haven't had 300 yards of offense in a game since collecting 361 in a 17-12 win at Northwestern last season.

That's a span of eight games and includes the work of both Petras and Alex Padilla, who started three games last season after Petras suffered an injury in a loss at Wisconsin.

5. The final tune-up

Iowa hosts Nevada in a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday and the Hawkeyes' final tune-up before the start of Big Ten play comes against an opponent which lost to a Football Championship Subdivision team on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack blew a 17-3 lead in the first quarter before falling to Incarnate Word 55-41.

Nate Cox will test the Hawkeye secondary. The Nevada quarterback completed 22-of-43 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns in the Wolf Pack's first loss in three games this season.