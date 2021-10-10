The fifth quarter: Ragaini, Hawkeyes savor the moment

Ferentz sees benefits from the way Iowa fought to earn the win.

"Playing a game like that where it was tough, it was really gritty, that's going to be a good thing for us,'' Ferentz said. "I think that will serve us well down the road.''

4. The not so great

Penn State coach James Franklin appreciated the energy fans brought to the environment at Kinnick Stadium, but he was not pleased with the response of the crowd or from the Iowa sideline when Nittany Lions players were injured during the game.

While several Penn State players, including quarterback Sean Clifford, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and running John Lovett, exited and did not return, others left the field briefly and did return to action.

Iowa fans booed as athletic trainers worked to assist players and in the emotion of the moment, Iowa assistant LeVar Woods was caught on camera flopping to the ground on the sideline at one point to mimic what was taking place.

"I have a hard time with our players getting hurt and the fans and the coaches and the staff booing our players. They don't run a tempo offense. It was not part of our plan. Obviously we don't want ... guys that play significant football for us to get injured,'' Franklin said.