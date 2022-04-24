The fifth quarter: The spring practice edition

IOWA CITY — While injuries impacted personnel groups on both sides of the ball during Iowa's 90-minute spring finale Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, there are still five things to ponder following the Hawkeye football team's open practice:

1. The really good

Iowa's defensive line was without prospective starting end Joe Evans on Saturday — and all three probable starting linebackers in Jack Campbell, Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs were out as well. Still, the Hawkeyes have a chance to be elite up front on defense.

Noah Shannon, Orion's Logan Lee and Yahya Black inside, John Waggoner outside and Lukas Van Ness working inside and out give Iowa a chance to build on the program's recent string of success on the defensive front.

"These guys, they live it every day, just the way they operate, everything they do is really first class,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "It's good for guys like Lukas to see that this is the tempo these guys work at, this is how we do it.''

Ferentz praised the growth of Shannon and Waggoner as well as the potential he sees in Van Ness.

"They're going hard and making our offensive line better, too,'' Ferentz said.

2. The flip side

Iowa's defensive front pretty much had its way with the offensive line, not all that unexpected.

The Hawkeyes remain young up front and without Tyler Linderbaum anchoring things at center, leadership questions remain.

Mason Richman, whose 12 career starts are the most among any player on Iowa's offensive front five, and Jack Plumb appear to be the frontrunners at the tackle positions and Connor Colby is improving at guard.

Justin Britt, listed at the top of the depth chart at left guard, was among injured players who did not participate Saturday.

Logan Jones delivered the bulk of the snaps at center and has a new number. He wore Linderbaum's old jersey number 65, an indication that the position change is going well for the sophomore.

"I texted him and asked if it was alright. He's cool with it,'' Jones said, adding that he has talked with Linderbaum about the transition. "We've talked about some technical stuff, he's helped me with some stuff.''

3. The three QBs

If Iowa had to play a football game tomorrow, Spencer Petras would start.

It's clear that Petras, with 19 career starts, remains ahead of Alex Padilla and Joe Labas on the quarterback depth chart.

It's also clear that Padilla has made strides and Labas has potential.

While Petras and Padilla, who started three games last season, are known commodities, Saturday provided Labas with his first chance to take the turf at Kinnick and provide a hint of what he's about.

The 6-foot-4, 194-pound redshirt freshman displayed good mobility and was effective throwing on the run, seemingly at ease whether he rolled out to the right or left.

Ferentz said it will be important for all three to be ready this fall.

"We played an opponent last year (Penn State) who had their quarterback knocked out of the game and they couldn't respond,'' Ferentz said. "That's part of winning football. Somebody has to come out and get the job done.''

Ferentz said experience leaves Petras and Padilla comfortably ahead of Labas at this point, but indicated that he believes "Joe has a chance'' to stretch competition for the starting nod into August.

4. The wiggle and more

During an interview session earlier this month, running back Leshon Williams promised he had a little more "wiggle'' in his game than he had shown in the Citrus Bowl.

He delivered Saturday, working behind Gavin Williams but displaying some of his promised moves with the ball in his hands and showing that he has ability as a receiver.

Working to replace three-year rushing leader Tyler Goodson, Iowa has capable backs in Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams. Development of the front five will determine how effective they can be.

Leshon Williams showed that he belonged on Saturday, as did a few walk-ons who showed some ability.

With a limited number of backs this spring, Zach Brand showed his skill at running back. Receivers Jack Johnson and Kaden Wetjen and tight end Johnny Pascuzzi also had their moments, all four walk-ons who will now have a chance to build off of their spring game success.

5. The consistency question

A gusty wind didn't help, but Iowa has questions within its kicking game.

Aaron Blom and Drew Stevens, working to replace Caleb Shudak, struggled during the scrimmage portion of the practice. The pair combined to hit 9-of-16 tries from various spots on the field. Holds were an issue at times as well, reflective of where the Hawkeyes are at in both areas.

Ferentz believes both can be successful, but need to develop the consistency that people outside the program may have taken for granted in recent years as Keith Duncan, Miguel Recinos and Shudak have handled placekicking duties.

Blom, Stevens and Lucas Amaya, who also missed Saturday's practice, all need solid summers in the elements before competition resumes during fall camp.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.