The fight for Floyd shifts to a Friday night

For the first time ever, Iowa will open its Big Ten football schedule under the lights on a Friday night.
The Big Ten announced Friday that the Hawkeyes’ 2020 conference opener at Minnesota will be played on Friday, Sept. 18, one day earlier than Iowa was initially scheduled to battle the Golden Gophers for Floyd of Rosedale at TCF Bank Stadium.
The Friday conference game will be the second hosted by Minnesota, which played Indiana at home on a Friday night in 2018.
The change of an early-season game to a Friday date is the first involving Iowa, but the latest in a handful of schedule changes the Big Ten has made in recent seasons to create additional television opportunities for conference programs.
The conference has scheduled a handful of Friday night games as part of a television contract with Fox and ESPN which began in 2017 and calls for six games to be played on Friday nights annually in September and October, split evenly between three nonconference and conference games.
The 2020 match-up between Iowa and Minnesota had already been the earliest scheduled meeting between the teams in the 114-year history of the rivalry between the two programs.
The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers have met in September only twice before, in 2012 and 2013, during the final week of the month.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta is no fan of Friday night college football games, preferring to avoid potential conflicts with scheduled high school games on that night of the week.
“My idea of perfect is 1 o’clock on a Saturday afternoon, but that’s not reality anymore,’’ Barta said in an interview shortly after the Big Ten announced its initial plans to play a handful of games on Fridays in September and October.
Iowa has played its regular-season finale against Nebraska on the Friday following Thanksgiving in each of the past nine seasons, but has not yet hosted an early-season Friday night game.
Barta has said Iowa would be willing to host a Friday night game on Labor Day weekend at some point, but would prefer to avoid even that because of weekday congestion in and around Kinnick Stadium and the adjoining university campus.