The 'Iowa way' prepares Hawkeyes for draft

As part of one of the most unusual NFL draft classes ever, Iowa prospects have at least one thing working in their favor.
They prepared for the next level with the Hawkeyes.
From early-round prospects Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa to potential mid-round picks such as Michael Ojemudia, Geno Stone and Nate Stanley to free-agent hopefuls, their shared hope is that Iowa’s reputation for developing NFL-ready players can be a benefit when 2020 selections are made beginning Thursday.
Stone touched on that when he announced his decision to forgo his final year of eligibility, praising the impact that secondary coach and defensive coordinator Phil Parker and strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle had on his development.
"Without (Parker), there is no promise I would be in this situation," Stone said, going on to call Doyle "the best in the business," and praising his ability to "always get my mind and body ready for battle."
Wirfs echoed those sentiments.
"The type of culture that we have, people want to come there and be great," said Wirfs, a consensus top-10 projection in this year’s draft class. "Coach Doyle develops you more than you ever know in the weight room. It’s kind of like a factory almost."
Like their peers, all have had their draft preparations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The situation prompted the cancellation of Iowa’s pro day, traditionally a late-March opportunity for Hawkeyes to test their skills in front of scouts from every NFL team.
They’ve been unable to take part in individual workouts or travel to meet face to face with their prospective employers.
FaceTime interviews, taped workouts and plenty of game tape has filled the void as players attempt to catch the attention of NFL teams and NFL scouts look to uncover their big find.
"It’s been an unusual situation, but I know our guys have handled the best they can," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said during a video conference call last week. "We have players who are getting eager, anxious for the draft. It’s a special time for everybody who plays college football, an exciting time for the players, their families and their coaches."
Iowa has had 70 players drafted during Ferentz’s tenure as the Hawkeyes’ head coach, and 180 Iowa players have participated in NFL camps during that timeframe.
Ferentz pointed to this year’s Super Bowl match-up between San Francisco and Kansas City as an example of how Hawkeyes transfer not only their skill, but their approach to the game, to the next level.
"We had mid-round guys, C.J. Beathard, George Kittle, Anthony Hitchens, and free agents like Ben Niemann and Ross Reynolds, all a part of it," Ferentz said. "There are a lot of ways to get to the NFL and we’ll be happy for all of our guys who get that chance."
This year’s draft, being held remotely rather than in one location because of the coronavirus situation, begins with the first round on Thursday at 7 p.m. followed by second- and third-round choices starting at 6 p.m. on Friday. The first pick of Saturday’s final four rounds is scheduled to be made at 11 a.m.
While Wirfs is expected to become the 10th Hawkeye to be taken in the draft’s first round during Ferentz’s 21 seasons, listed as high as fourth overall in some projections, Epenesa has an opportunity to give Iowa a pair of first-round picks for the second straight year.
The defensive end is viewed as a likely choice late in the first round or early in the second, his positioning impacted by a pedestrian time of 5.04 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
It was a performance Ferentz said did not provide a complete picture of what Epenesa is about.
"I think A.J. would have helped himself (with a pro day)," Ferentz said. "I’d encourage anyone who is interested in A.J. to just look at the film and don’t worry about anything you didn’t like or don’t like at the combine."
Ferentz went on to say that the tape doesn’t lie.
"When you prepare for a team, there are certain players you better be fully aware of what they’re doing, where they are at and what’s going to happen when the ball is snapped," Ferentz said. "I think about (Outback Bowl opponent Jeffery) Simmons last year from Mississippi State. I would imagine if you’re playing us, if you’re looking at A.J., you’re saying the same thing. What he does on film, you can’t teach."
But Epenesa has been willing to learn.
"I’ve learned every day since I arrived at Iowa," he said. "The reputation Iowa has for developing players, you have to respect that. Coach Doyle and the staff, they make a difference and it shows every year in the draft.
"They get you ready not only for the next game, but for the next level and for life. That’s what Iowa football is all about."
