The pain of not being able to play; SAU's Gorzny itching to be back on field again

“I did it in the first drive against Trinity,” Gorzny said. “I'm not sure how it happened; all I know is that I was being wrapped up by the defender around my left leg. I came up and knew my foot was hurting really bad. I didn't put much thought to it and just kept playing.”

And all he did that game, despite the early injury, was rush 17 times for 92 yards, just off teammate T'Nalege Hall's 95 yards that led the squad that day.

“I thought to myself that if it was broken that I would probably be out for the season and I can't come out on the first drive; I have to play through this game,” Gorzny said. “… I just tried to play through it. I've been stepped on before and played through it and just didn't put much thought into it.”

Until halftime, at least.

“I looked at it at halftime and it was purple all along the side of my foot,” said Gorzny. “... Putting my shoe back on, I was in a lot of pain. … I was just going to go until I couldn't go anymore.”

He did finish the game and despite missing last week's loss, still leads the Fighting Bees with 450 yards in just 53 carries (8.5 yards per carry) to go with two touchdowns.