Third time's the charm for McCourt in Illini win

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey — Call it a cocktail of manifestation, stirred with the straw of redemption, consumed by Illinois kicker James McCourt.

He's been quarantined for two weeks because of contact tracing protocols after his roommate, starting quarterback Brandon Peters, tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 29. But for some reason, one that's difficult to explain, McCourt thought he'd hit a game-winning field goal against Rutgers. He wrote in his journal — which is filled with practice notes, mental cues and things that he wants to work on — that he'd hit a game-winning field goal against Rutgers in his first game back in two weeks.

His mother even texted him earlier this week to tell him the same.

And with three seconds left in an ugly-at-times win against Rutgers and after McCourt missed two field goals in the fourth quarter, he delivered a 47-yard knock-out punch to give Illinois a much-needed first win of the season, 23-20 over the Scarlet Knights. The kick was the first time Illinois had led at any point this season after trailing for 239 minutes, 57 seconds of game time.

“I held on to that belief, even in the times after the two missed kicks," McCourt said. "I remembered what I wrote in my notebook. I knew this moment was going to come and I had to deliver."