Through it all, Hawkeyes craft memorable season

“This has certainly been one of those years where you don’t assume anything is going to happen. You take nothing for granted,’’ Ferentz said.

“I think a healthy thing for all of us to do, and I encouraged our team to do this, is to take a step back and appreciate what we were able to do because back in August, it looked like we weren’t going to have an opportunity to do anything.’’

First, the Hawkeyes dealt with the on-again, off-again, on-again season.

Then, they grew as a team which was ultimately defined by a dominating defense and an offense which scored an average of 31.8 points per game, second only to Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference.

Behind the strength of an offensive line that had six players receive some sort of all-conference mention, the rushing attack led by Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent allowed the Hawkeyes to overcome an 0-2 start and finish second in the Big Ten West Division.

Ferentz wants this Iowa team to remember that about this season.

“So let’s appreciate those eight games we had together, all the time we had together,’’ he said.